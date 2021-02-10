Todays Announcements – 10th February, 2021

New Liberator Issue is out

Liberator 405, our third online only issue, is out and available for free download here.

Which Lib Dems have signed up Compass’ ‘progressive alliance’, which former MP has made a comic video about the disciplinary process, is someone out to get Jane Dodds and why did Ed Davey argue for cutting grant to Scotland and Wales?

All this and more is in Radical Bulletin in this issue.

Among what’s inside we have: Lord Bonkers visits to Nick Clegg in California; how to sell UBI to voters; the pandemic’s consequences for mental health; how an opportunity may be thrown away in Scotland, why Vice Cable’s book on China disturbed its reviewer; how Brexit is failing industries from farming to finance, and there’s much more.

Back issues to 2001 are also all free to read: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

PRESS RELEASE

“Leaseholders should not pay a penny”, Lib Dems say

Responding to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick’s announcement on cladding funding, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper said:

“It is a scandal that the Tories have broken their post-Grenfell promises to leaseholders living in unsafe homes. “As Liberal Democrats, we’re pleased that our amendments and dogged campaigning to protect leaseholders from extortionate costs has helped force the Government to introduce new levels of support, but these proposals still leave a lot of questions unanswered for many thousands of leaseholders. “Liberal Democrats are clear that leaseholders should not have to pay a penny to remove dangerous cladding or carry the cost of other fire safety defects that have occurred through no fault of their own.

ENDS

* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team