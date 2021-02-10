Tahir Maher

Todays Announcements – 10th February, 2021

By | Wed 10th February 2021 - 4:30 pm

New Liberator Issue is out

Liberator 405, our third online only issue, is out and available for free download here.

Which Lib Dems have signed up Compass’ ‘progressive alliance’, which former MP has made a comic video about the disciplinary process, is someone out to get Jane Dodds and why did Ed Davey argue for cutting grant to Scotland and Wales?

All this and more is in Radical Bulletin in this issue.

Among what’s inside we have:

Lord Bonkers visits to Nick Clegg in California; how to sell UBI to voters; the pandemic’s consequences for mental health; how an opportunity may be thrown away in Scotland, why Vice Cable’s book on China disturbed its reviewer; how Brexit is failing industries from farming to finance, and there’s much more.

 Back issues to 2001 are also all free to read: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

PRESS  RELEASE

“Leaseholders should not pay a penny”, Lib Dems say
Responding to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick’s announcement on cladding funding, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper said:
“It is a scandal that the Tories have broken their post-Grenfell promises to leaseholders living in unsafe homes.
“As Liberal Democrats, we’re pleased that our amendments and dogged campaigning to protect leaseholders from extortionate costs has helped force the Government to introduce new levels of support, but these proposals still leave a lot of questions unanswered for many thousands of leaseholders.
“Liberal Democrats are clear that leaseholders should not have to pay a penny to remove dangerous cladding or carry the cost of other fire safety defects that have occurred through no fault of their own.
ENDS

* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter
    @peter Martin The ink analogy showed that the water was made opaque to visible light because the ink absorbed the light. In the same way, the atmosphere is mad...
  • Paul Barker
    We have been stuck around 7% since last Spring but this has nothing to do with anything Our Party has done or not done, its simply down to Covid. I have been a...
  • Nigel Jones
    "shifting our mindset from borderline single-issue campaigning back to the kitchen table politics of people's day to day lives" is a major statement. The lack o...
  • Andrew Tampion
    Mr Martin I think we have different defintions of denier and denial and are therefore talking at cross purposes. My Short Oxford Dictionary (1993 Edition) defi...
  • Guy
    The key point you make is that we're in this position because we don't train enough healthcare professionals. "Our" NHS has been overly reliant on professionals...