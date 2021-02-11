Twenty steps to pedestrian paradise – part 1

Are footbridges like this one built to benefit pedestrians? It allows people to cross the road safely distanced from cars, vans and trucks, so you might think this is pedestrian infrastructure. It is not: it is for the benefit of car drivers.

Someone sat down and weighed up the time lost by pedestrians in having to climb all those steps, cross the bridge and come down the other. They decided it was better to inconvenience people on foot – including disabled and elderly people with restricted mobility – than make drivers sit at traffic lights for any longer than they need to. These footbridges are there for motorists.

You can see judgements like this everywhere. People on foot are told to use dark, narrow, graffiti-covered, urine-soaked subways in order to spare drivers the inconvenience of slowing down or – horror of horrors – stopping. Traffic lights make pedestrians press a button and wait for a minute or more before deigning to allow them to cross, standing by the side of the road which drivers speed through. Shopping streets have narrowed pavements to cram in more space for cars to drive and park. Often our pavements themselves are used as car parks. Dark paths with overgrown vegetation create an atmosphere of fear. Pedestrian routes are left untreated in icy weather long after the roads have been gritted.

And that’s when pedestrians are even allowed. A walk from my neighbourhood to the area on the far side of the local river would once have taken five minutes. Two railway lines and a motorway now block the way and the same journey takes nearly half an hour. A bridge not far enough!

How much difference do all these barriers to walking really make? Let’s take one example and look at pedestrian lights. Transport expert David Levinson asked the question “how much further could someone walk in a city if she were not held up waiting for traffic lights?” It turns out that that a destination reachable in just 22 minutes a century ago would take 30 minutes to reach today. It gets even worse when we look at the number of places she can reach. She can access 46% fewer places today than she could walking for the same time in 1921. Whole swathes of a city put beyond reach by traffic lights.

We say pedestrians are at the top of the transport hierarchy, but our roads are designed to make their journeys slower, less pleasant and more dangerous. People who would have chosen to walk then get into their cars, and so the downward spiral continues with ever-more congestion and pollution.

Walking is healthy, non-polluting, saves public money, is more efficient and – in town and city centres – can be quicker and easier than driving if we allow it to be. The evidence suggests that making an area cycling and walking-friendly also boosts it economically. Money spent to boost walking is money wisely invested.

In part 2 tomorrow, I’ll give you my twenty top tips to improve life for pedestrians.

* Iain Roberts is a Stockport councillor, LGA Peer and consultation, communications and public affairs consultant specialising in the built environment.