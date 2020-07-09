A theatre of the absurd!

Embed from Getty Images

“It was very welcome to see a centre right chancellor acting like a centre left one.” You can tell there are few things to get excited about when you begin to quote…yourself!

This was something I said, and of course it was about Rishi Sunak, in my most recent article. And just when I thought that the operative word for me was acting, as in acting like, what does the chancellor do, he delivers millions to theatres!

So the operative word, in fact, was also centre, as in centre left. This chancellor is the most left wing since Gordon Brown! And just as we think we are led by a chancer, we see it is the chancellor we must keep our eye on, out for the main chance!

My previous piece was an angry reflection on the awful decision to reinstate tenant evictions and benefit sanctions during the pandemic. But just as the callousness of this emerges from the DWP, so too now does the creative industries support of a billion and a half arrive from the chancellor. “The creative accounting of Rishi Sunak,” might well be the title of this chapter in the story of this man and his government. Creativity beats callousness, but as I said before, also, oh the confusion, of this government! I do prefer confusion, to callousness, but like creativity best of all!

Some refer to the devil in the detail, but the chancellor seems, in performing arts mode, to be saying why let the devil have all the best tunes! It is devilishly clever of him to be able to listen and act, and deliver more to the arts than ever. This man of slight build and smaller height, is turning into a magician, with sleight of hand! And he says to himself, to those who think, my tricks are the obvious ones, rabbits out of hats. For my next trick, I shall make the Palace of Westminster into a palace of varieties! Behold, Big Tent Politics! All inclusive, all singing, all dancing, Rishi the Ringmaster is in charge, Bojo we know is the Clown, Cummings, yes, still, probably, Company manager!

Throughout many years, the Tories thought they had found their Blair, in Cameron. I think they have found him in Sunak. And as Blair had a little of the ham actor in him, a touch of the Gielgud, he, often making himself cry, so moved by the sound of his own voice, the style and substance of the new leading player on the political stage, is both similar and different. Similar in style, only in his facial expression, giving us a hint above the smile that he feels the nation’s pain! Different in the substance being, no wars, no loss of civil liberties, no! The substantive difference is this chancellor combines a bit of Blair and Brown in this moment. The pleasant affable presenter of something for everyone!

But we still have the absurd situation of millions and more to venues galore, and little to … the actors. Few understand that few or no theatres employ full time permanent companies of actors anymore. The accountants, marketing staff, administrators, sound engineers, stage managers are, often and usually, on ongoing contracts. But, other than in two or three West End musicals that last forever, rarely, the performers.

So mass marketing of much money, and we are where we started for many. Actors with no work likely for ages, on screen or stages, and signing on at job centres, DWP newly again empowered, with benefit sanctions. And for my next trick…!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.