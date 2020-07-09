Budget Response: The most vulnerable are being left out in the cold

Back in March, at the very outset of the crisis, the chancellor Rishi Sunak said that: “Now more than at any time in our history, we will be judged by our capacity for compassion.” That was true then and it is true now. Yet the mini-budget announced yesterday regrettably showed that the government has failed that test. At a time when millions of people across the country are facing the threat of poverty and unemployment, this plan fell far short.

There were some important and welcome measures, in particular, the £1,000 incentive to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff. But the decision to reduce stamp duty for landlords and second homeowners, for instance, the wrong priority at a time when so many are struggling to get by.

The total projected cost of cutting stamp duty is £3.8 billion. That is money that could have been spent on helping the hundreds of thousands of families being pushed into poverty by this crisis. This measure will disproportionately benefit the wealthiest, while poorer households that rent have been left out in the cold.

While a landlord buying an additional home costing £500,000 or more will now pay £15,000 less in stamp duty, a family of for relying on universal credit will struggle to get by on little more £280 a week. A discounted meal at a restaurant will be little comfort to those struggling to pay their rent each month.

Figures I uncovered yesterday, reported in the Mirror, show the number of families struggling to pay bills has more than doubled since the coronavirus outbreak, rising to almost one in nine. The Government needs to step up and provide extra support to these hard-pressed families, including by scrapping the heartless two-child cap on benefits which is projected to push one million children even deeper into poverty by 2023-24.

I’m also urging the government to reconsider its appalling decision to resume evictions from 24 August. If ministers are serious about the levelling up agenda, they need to act now to ensure vulnerable households across the country are protected.

Coronavirus has exposed deep inequality and unfairness in our society. We must now ensure that the country moves forward and that we don’t go back to how things were.

That means supporting millions of people who are in desperate need of help: renters, families, the self-employed, young people, and more. As a catch-all solution, we should look to introduce a Universal Basic Income to ensure no-one is left behind.

We must seize the moment to build a fairer, greener, more compassionate country, where everyone has the security to live life as they choose. If you agree with my vision for our party and country, please back my campaign to become the next leader of the Liberal Democrats, and remember that nominations close at 5pm today.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon