8 July 2020 – yesterday’s press releases

Davey: We must match the scale of the crisis with the courage to invest

Responding to Boris Johnson’s comments during Prime Minister’s Questions that “no one knew early on in the pandemic that the virus was being passed on asymptomatically”, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Yet again, we are seeing more lies from the Prime Minister. He and his Ministers knew about the asymptomatic transmission of this virus, but they still allowed those who hadn’t been tested to enter our care homes. It was not the case that we didn’t know coronavirus could be asymptomatic, and it is not fair to say that care homes were not following procedures. The truth is there was no protective ring around care homes. Our social care system was left tragically exposed under Boris Johnson’s watch. It is time he stopped trying to dodge the blame. The Prime Minister must start taking some responsibility for his Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and back Liberal Democrat calls for an inquiry. The mistakes that have been made cannot be allowed to happen again.

Speaking after the Chancellor’s Summer Statement, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: