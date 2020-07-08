Mark Valladares

8 July 2020 – yesterday’s press releases

By | Thu 9th July 2020 - 10:05 am
  • Lib Dems: Yet more lies from PM as he tries to dodge blame for care homes crisis
  • Davey: We must match the scale of the crisis with the courage to invest

Lib Dems: Yet more lies from PM as he tries to dodge blame for care homes crisis

Responding to Boris Johnson’s comments during Prime Minister’s Questions that “no one knew early on in the pandemic that the virus was being passed on asymptomatically”, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Yet again, we are seeing more lies from the Prime Minister. He and his Ministers knew about the asymptomatic transmission of this virus, but they still allowed those who hadn’t been tested to enter our care homes.

It was not the case that we didn’t know coronavirus could be asymptomatic, and it is not fair to say that care homes were not following procedures. The truth is there was no protective ring around care homes.

Our social care system was left tragically exposed under Boris Johnson’s watch. It is time he stopped trying to dodge the blame.

The Prime Minister must start taking some responsibility for his Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and back Liberal Democrat calls for an inquiry. The mistakes that have been made cannot be allowed to happen again.

Davey: We must match the scale of the crisis with the courage to invest

Speaking after the Chancellor’s Summer Statement, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Coronavirus has left countless families facing serious financial hardship. More than a million people have lost their jobs and many more are worried about losing theirs in the weeks and months ahead.

While I welcome short term measures to help people now, the Chancellor has no serious long term economic strategy for dealing with unemployment, climate change and inequality.

Totally absent today was any measure to help the millions excluded from Covid support – like new starters, newly self-employed people and freelancers. They haven’t been helped at all so far and yet represent some of the most vulnerable groups. They must not be left behind.

Fundamentally, we need a radically new approach to building a radical new green economy for everyone. We must match the scale of the economic and climate crises with the courage to invest £150 billion over three years in a Green Recovery Plan for green jobs in all parts of our country.

Sadly, Ministers have fallen far far short of what is needed for people and for the climate.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 9th Jul '20 - 10:51am

    “Totally absent today was any measure to help the millions excluded from Covid support….. They must not be left behind.”

    “We must match the scale of the economic and climate crises with the courage to invest £150 billion over three years in a Green Recovery Plan”

    Are we talking about help for the “left behind” or a “green recovery plan”? I was listening to a self employed curtain fitter who had somehow fallen through the cracks on TV earlier. So we shouldn’t mix up help for people like him with a Green issues. I’m not sure how he can fit green curtains in other than the literal sense. He probably has a perfectly serviceable petrol or diesel van so helping him replace it with an electric one isn’t going to solve his immediate problem.

    In any case, £150 billion over three years isn’t going to do either. The climate issue will need our attention for many more years than that. £50 billion, this year, sounds a lot but already the Govt is running a budget deficit of £100 billion this quarter and its going to be at least £300 billion for the the year. So £50 billion is more likely to be much less than the margin of error than represent any serious figure for what is likely to be required to solve both problems.

    In other words, it’s neither here nor there!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 9th Jul - 12:03pm
    Glenn: In today's NYTimes an article about how in Sweden " not only have thousands more people died than in neighboring countries that imposed lockdowns,...
  • User Avatarclive english 9th Jul - 11:53am
    Roland's remark about Lobbies and the supposed clash of Woman's Rights and Trans issues amply shows prejudice is not dead. Instead of attacking Gay Rights...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 9th Jul - 11:30am
    @Glenn My concern about your approach is that I perceive you as discounting the possible merits (or otherwise) of lockdown across the board when the...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 9th Jul - 11:20am
    Mike Jay: You invoke Student Union gesture politics, and of course left-wing Labour Councils also used to be notorious for spending a lot of political...
  • User Avatarrichard underhill 9th Jul - 11:15am
    9th Jul '20 - 8:33am After the 2016 referendum there are no British MEPs, so trips to Strasbourg are unlikely except for tourism. There is...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 9th Jul - 11:12am
    @ Laurence Cox, Lib Dems are supposed to be guided by evidence based thinking. So what's the evidence on social mobility? The countries with the...