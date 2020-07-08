South Lakeland District Council: Climate Action Plan

I very much favour articles that are about climate change, biodiversity etc. and I had a write up from Cllr. Dyan Jones from South Lakeland District council, on climate change, that I thought I would share with LDV readers

Here in Cumbria, South Lakeland District Council takes the business of climate change seriously, and sustainability underpins everything we seek to do.

Declaring our position last year; recognising the emergency, committing to action and unanimously agreeing to make this a public commitment, we set out to inform, influence and implement actions to address this emergency in all areas under our direct control, where realistic and feasible.

This has meant growing new relationships and reforging old ones. Our leader Giles Archibald and I have met with residents and businesses hosting ‘Climate Conversations’ across the district, where we listened and shared ideas (these were unavoidably suspended at the start of lockdown while we migrated to a remote way of operating). We want to be a catalyst for change in a collaborative manner because we realise we cannot do this in isolation. Thinking globally, acting locally.

There is a clear desire to ‘do more’, and from this desire, we have created the Community Climate Fund to support community action on the ground proactively – does what it says on the tin! One of the things we are determined to do is work with partners. The pandemic has shown how we can work together to great effect. Better together has a new emphasis for many.

We are the first district council in Cumbria to commit to work towards a target (2030 to become carbon neutral). We do what we believe in – working with others to uphold the importance of our environment with ambition, focus and determination.

Some measures in SLDC’s Climate Change Action Plan include:

Operations –

Commission building-by-building reports on external and internal measures with recommendations

Assess the potential for minimising emissions and improving biodiversity on SLDC owned land and assets

Commission report(s) on enhancing biodiversity of SLDC land and parks

Review streetlights and potential energy-saving technology

Assess and implement measures to significantly reduce SLDC business travel emissions

Investigate potential for electric vehicle and bike use for employees on council business

Review procurement to optimise carbon-efficient operations in council contractors

Work with local partners to create an offsetting and biodiversity strategy for SLDC to offset irreducible emissions, including tree planting and biodiversity creation

Collaboration with partners –

Review transport arrangements, improving travel, parking and roads in the district to move to a greener network

Install Electric Vehicle charge points and look into discount parking rates for low emission vehicles.

Facilitate cycle hire provision, including electric bikes.

Support Businesses to become low carbon organisation For example helping with green audits, hosting workshops and collaborate with companies on community energy groups

Help the tourism industry transition to be low carbon

Help residents to have more energy-efficient homes, including promoting schemes such as LEAP/ Cold to Cosy and offering grants.

Consult with communities and stakeholders on policy options for how new development can reduce carbon emissions. Progress work on a local nature recovery and green infrastructure strategy. Deliver climate change training for all council planning officers

More details about SLDC’s climate change strategy, including the Climate Change Action Plan, can be found here:https://www.southlakeland.gov.uk/your-environment/climate-change-and-biodiversity/climate-change-strategy/