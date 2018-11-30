Jo Swinson MP writes…Lib Dem Tech Commission is ready and raring to go

Jo Swinson MP

Today I’m hosting the first meeting of the Liberal Democrats’ Tech Commission: an impressive mix of tech experts, academics and thinkers exploring the key challenges and opportunities of technology for our country 

We are at the height of a technological revolution that is transforming the world around us at a head-spinning pace. Advances in robotics and artificial intelligence are opening up possibilities that until recently were the realm of science fiction.

But, just as I am hopeful about the opportunities this latest revolution brings, I am also cautious about the problems and risks it will throw up, as I explained in my speech at our Brighton Conference earlier this year.  

This is why I decided to set up the Tech Commission. Over the last couple of months, I have been assembling a stellar line-up of experts to develop innovative policies for how the UK can be a global leader in new technologies and how we can ensure the benefits of these technologies are fairly shared across the country. 

Chairing the group will be Professor Sue Black OBE, a computer scientist who led the campaign to save Bletchley Park, the site of WW2 codebreakers. I am really looking forward to working with Sue, and I am so pleased she has agreed to lend us her knowledge and experience.   

The Commission will focus on three key questions:

  • What are the core ethical principles that data scientists should abide by when developing new technologies? And how might a Lovelace Code of Ethics be constructed and implemented?
  • What more needs to be done to secure and improve the strength of the UK’s tech sector internationally?
  • And how do we ensure that underrepresented groups in society are fairly involved in the development and deployment of technology?

Between now and next Autumn the Commission will meet quarterly and in between meetings we’ll be seeking input from an even broader range of experts and commentators, as well as party members – so look out for opportunities to contribute in the coming months! 

Regardless of the outcome of Brexit in the next few months, I want the party to think about the other big forces that will shape our society and economy and be ready to offer people a vision for a better future. I am sure the Tech Commission will help us do just that, and I cannot wait to share our ideas with you all in due course.

 

* Jo Swinson is Liberal Democrat MP for East Dunbartonshire, and was a Minister in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Equalities Minister from 2012-15.

