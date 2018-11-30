30 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Just two today, perhaps a reflection of Parliament not sitting today…

Increase in fares an insult to passengers

Responding to the announcement of an average of 3.1% more for rail tickets from 2 January, Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Baroness Jenny Randerson said:

Millions of people right across the country are paying over the odds for rail tickets despite not getting the service they pay for. It is frankly an insult to passengers to increase fares yet again. Conservative Ministers have been conspicuously absent on this announcement, no doubt because they are aware the many problems with the rail network are a result of their incompetence. People deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. There should be an immediate freeze on fares until the Government publish their review and fix the state of our railways.

May searching for new Universities Minister as well as votes

Responding to reports that Sam Gyimah has resigned from his role as Universities and Science Minister over Theresa’s May’s “naive” handling of Brexit, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said: