A masterclass for young people interested in politics

This caught our eye on Twitter. It looks like a fabulous opportunity for young people who are interested in politics to learn about political leadership skills.

1 WEEK TO GO! APPLY NOW FOR OUR 2019 MASTERCLASS PROGRAMME Have the opportunity to learn from political experts (inc senior civil servants, Secretaries of State, political journalists and more) Apply here: https://t.co/vz6H8V4NBK Deadline 7th December#GetInvolved pic.twitter.com/cYi4RfEVQF — Patchwork Foundation (@UKPatchwork) November 30, 2018

There’s more information on the Patchwork website.

Are you interested in politics? Want the chance to learn from senior politicians, policy makers and civil servants? Would you like to create solutions for some of the biggest challenges society faces today? The Patchwork Foundation’s unique Masterclass programme gives young leaders from under-represented, deprived and minority communities of all backgrounds the chance to engage dynamically with experts in the political field. Participants on the 10-month programme will have exclusive access to experts in intimate settings where they have the chance to learn, question and develop their knowledge and skills. Masterclass topics will include political campaigning, political negotiation, coalition building, international relations and policy among others.

There’s a great list of people who have been masterclass tutors – from Andrew Marr to Jo Swinson to Caroline Lucas to Nick Clegg and Danny Alexander to the Office of the Prime Minister to former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt to Hilary Benn and Justine Greening. If you want to take part, you have until next Friday, 7th December, at 23:59 to apply. If you do nothing else this weekend, fill in those forms. And if you are lucky enough to get a place, write for us and tell us what it was like.