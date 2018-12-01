The Voice

A masterclass for young people interested in politics

By | Sat 1st December 2018 - 8:52 am

This caught our eye on Twitter. It looks like a fabulous opportunity for young people who are interested in politics to learn about political leadership skills.

There’s more information on the Patchwork website.

Are you interested in politics? Want the chance to learn from senior politicians, policy makers and civil servants? Would you like to create solutions for some of the biggest challenges society faces today? The Patchwork Foundation’s unique Masterclass programme gives young leaders from under-represented, deprived and minority communities of all backgrounds the chance to engage dynamically with experts in the political field. Participants on the 10-month programme will have exclusive access to experts in intimate settings where they have the chance to learn, question and develop their knowledge and skills. Masterclass topics will include political campaigning, political negotiation, coalition building, international relations and policy among others.

There’s a great list of people who have been masterclass tutors – from Andrew Marr to Jo Swinson to Caroline Lucas to Nick Clegg and Danny Alexander to the Office of the Prime Minister to former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt to Hilary Benn and Justine Greening. If you want to take part, you have until next Friday, 7th December, at 23:59 to apply. If you do nothing else this weekend, fill in those forms. And if you are lucky enough to get a place, write for us and tell us what it was like. 

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 1st Dec - 3:40pm
    The Times of Tunbridge Wells reported that Greg Clark MP has said on social media that he will support the PM's proposed deal. This is...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 1st Dec - 2:14pm
    The Political Betting site has an interesting article on the 4 possible results of the current crisis; it concludes that Remain is the hardest to...
  • User AvatarGlenn 1st Dec - 2:04pm
    William I never said anything about free markets! My point was that linking Britain to the various manifestations of the European project was driven mostly...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 1st Dec - 1:17pm
    Caron, these comments too, excellent. I was at Democrats Abroad, 1988, London primary caucus results gathering, a student, with great interest in and a love...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 1st Dec - 1:17pm
    @Nigel Jones/William Wallace. Also worth remembering in this context that the group who do worst in terms of educational outcomes are white working class boys...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 1st Dec - 12:58pm
    How do those who say technology is replacing people at work explain why this has resulted in high rates of employment and low rates of...
Wed 5th Dec 2018
19:00
Syria and its Future
Mon 10th Dec 2018
20:00
LibDem Pint, Sawbridgeworth