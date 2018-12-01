Some thoughts on the passing of a decent President

Caron Lindsay

I’ll be honest, I was distraught when George H W Bush won the 1988 presidential election. I had so been hoping for an end to Republicans in the White House after 8 years of Reagan. I didn’t think his Vice President was going to be much of an improvement. I was annoyed that hard-hitting negative advertising combined with poor strategy and misjudgement of what constituted a good photo opportunity had cost Mike Dukakis.

Four years later, I stayed up all night watching the results, elated as Bill Clinton won a commanding victory. By that time, it wasn’t that I couldn’t stand Bush. In fact, I’d grown to respect his ability to form international alliances and show restraint and generally be a safe pair of hands at a time fo the most amazing global transformation. I was saddened how he had been pushed to the evangelical right by a bruising primary contest in a party which was then showing that it was capable of going to some very dark places.

Of course, as America’s economy suffered and people got poorer, he didn’t respond with the sort of social democrat policies that I would have liked. Then again, neither did Clinton. America just never has been in that place. I have never been able to understand why the provision of health care that’s free at the point of use by the state is such a controversial idea.

But Bush’s presidency had been a force for international good. I was glad that his Secretary of State James Baker was at least prepared to try to curb the excesses of the Israeli Government and to get people round the negotiating table, laying the groundwork for the Oslo Accord. 

He could have retreated into bitterness after going from a post Gulf War approval rating of 90% to a comprehensive defeat 18 months later. He could have spent the rest of his life ostentatiously ignoring Bill Clinton whenever they met. Instead, he left the most incredibly gracious note for Clinton in the Oval Office. The two men and their families actually ended up as friends.  He also earned the admiration of the Obamas. It is telling when political opponents end up not just respecting you but having real affection for you.

I can’t overlook the revelation last year, as the Me Too campaign took off, that he had behaved in an inexcusable manner to some women. I was genuinely disappointed in him. At least his expression of regret was of better quality than the non-apologies often issued in these circumstances.

But he will overwhelmingly be remembered for being a human being who had kindness, compassion and grace and a politician who was collaborative and had enough restraint to stop with the foreign intervention when it was sensible to do so. He was without doubt the best Republican President of my life.

I do feel for his family. Even when your parents are in their nineties and you know it’s coming, losing both of them within 7 months is really tough.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Neil 1st Dec '18 - 11:24am

    How times have changed that now Bush is considered a great statesman.

  • Joe Bourke 1st Dec '18 - 11:30am

    George Bush senior was among the last of the WW2 generation that served in high office and had a deep appreciation of what war meant. I was living and working in the US during his presidency. A

    He was a bit too frank in his public statements for the liking of his advisors. What sticks in my mind was his statement on the eve of the 1st gulf war to liberate Kuwait from Saddam Hussein. When explaining to the American public why the US had to send its soldiers to a foreign wars and reacting to criticism that it was all about oil – he said oil prices were important, they determined the status of American jobs and employment.
    That was a little to much realpolitik for his West Wing advisors and the message soon changed to America’s role in leading the west in the defence of democracy and liberty.
    A good president who understood the meaning of duty.

  • Andrew T 1st Dec '18 - 12:34pm

    I’m not old enough to remember his presidency but enjoyed reading this article. It sounds like he was a good man.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 1st Dec '18 - 1:17pm

    Caron, these comments too, excellent.

    I was at Democrats Abroad, 1988, London primary caucus results gathering, a student, with great interest in and a love for, American politics, and American culture, not realising the possible inevitability that Ia few years later, would marry an American!

    I really appreciate these kinds of poignant words spoken as a truly objective reappraisal of someone. I have interaction online with Senator Hart, who , but for the media fray, and intrusion into his private life, would have more than likely been president, that year, he is a fine man, brilliant thinker, and gracious about his opponents, as are the commentators here about a good man.

