Some thoughts on the passing of a decent President

I’ll be honest, I was distraught when George H W Bush won the 1988 presidential election. I had so been hoping for an end to Republicans in the White House after 8 years of Reagan. I didn’t think his Vice President was going to be much of an improvement. I was annoyed that hard-hitting negative advertising combined with poor strategy and misjudgement of what constituted a good photo opportunity had cost Mike Dukakis.

Four years later, I stayed up all night watching the results, elated as Bill Clinton won a commanding victory. By that time, it wasn’t that I couldn’t stand Bush. In fact, I’d grown to respect his ability to form international alliances and show restraint and generally be a safe pair of hands at a time fo the most amazing global transformation. I was saddened how he had been pushed to the evangelical right by a bruising primary contest in a party which was then showing that it was capable of going to some very dark places.

Of course, as America’s economy suffered and people got poorer, he didn’t respond with the sort of social democrat policies that I would have liked. Then again, neither did Clinton. America just never has been in that place. I have never been able to understand why the provision of health care that’s free at the point of use by the state is such a controversial idea.

But Bush’s presidency had been a force for international good. I was glad that his Secretary of State James Baker was at least prepared to try to curb the excesses of the Israeli Government and to get people round the negotiating table, laying the groundwork for the Oslo Accord.

He could have retreated into bitterness after going from a post Gulf War approval rating of 90% to a comprehensive defeat 18 months later. He could have spent the rest of his life ostentatiously ignoring Bill Clinton whenever they met. Instead, he left the most incredibly gracious note for Clinton in the Oval Office. The two men and their families actually ended up as friends. He also earned the admiration of the Obamas. It is telling when political opponents end up not just respecting you but having real affection for you.

I can’t overlook the revelation last year, as the Me Too campaign took off, that he had behaved in an inexcusable manner to some women. I was genuinely disappointed in him. At least his expression of regret was of better quality than the non-apologies often issued in these circumstances.

But he will overwhelmingly be remembered for being a human being who had kindness, compassion and grace and a politician who was collaborative and had enough restraint to stop with the foreign intervention when it was sensible to do so. He was without doubt the best Republican President of my life.

I do feel for his family. Even when your parents are in their nineties and you know it’s coming, losing both of them within 7 months is really tough.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings