Here is Vince Cable’s message for World AIDS Day.
Vince Cable shares his message on World AIDS Day.
Today we remember all those who have lost their lives to AIDS and look forward to positive action being taken to stop AIDS. #RocktheRibbon pic.twitter.com/NgVh5h7uzb
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 1, 2018
Good message from Vince. It does seem rather peculiar that in a National Health Service (UK wide) that the HIV prevention drug PrEP is made available to patients in the devolved administrations but not in England!