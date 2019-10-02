Jo Swinson on Johnson’s speech: ‘Beneath the bluff & bluster, he’s determined to crash us out of the EU’

When you strip away the bluff and bluster, this was a speech by a Prime Minister who is determined to crash us out of the EU without a deal.

Fanatically repeating ‘Get Brexit Done’ does not give any comfort to the cancer patient worried about accessing their medication, or the factory worker whose job is on the line. Getting Brexit done puts their lives and their jobs at risk, and that is why Liberal Democrats are working hard to stop it.

The Liberal Democrats are determined to stop Brexit, because the best deal possible is the one we have right now as members of the European Union.