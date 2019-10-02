Paul Walter

Is this why many “leavers” are against a People’s Vote?

By | Wed 2nd October 2019 - 4:00 pm

The latest polls on a third referendum:

Jacob Rees-Mogg was recently asked by an LBC listener:

Do you still think the (2016) referendum is relevant considering all the new information we’ve got now?

Or whether a public vote wouldn’t just clear up the air? – All the information is out, we can make an informed decision now.

Rees-Mogg replied:

I think the problem with that is that that would overturn the result that we have already had.

Yes. Quite. I’m not sure that an informed exercise of democracy on a matter of huge historic importance is a “problem”, though.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • Rodney Watts 2nd Oct '19 - 4:47pm

    At least, Paul, let’s give J R-M a few percent credit — he managed to tell the truth.

  • John Marriott 2nd Oct '19 - 4:52pm

    I seem to recall that, before the last referendum campaign got going, Remain had similar leads in the polls. Given Farage and Co’s ability to ‘persuade’, what’s not to stop a similar result happening again? Be careful what you wish for!

