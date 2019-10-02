Is this why many “leavers” are against a People’s Vote?

The latest polls on a third referendum:
SURVATION SEP 25
Leave 45%
Remain 51%
Don't know 4%
YOUGOV SEP 20
Leave 37%
Remain 46%
Wouldn't vote/dk 17
KANTAR SEP 9
Leave 34%
Remain 37%
Wouldn't vote/dk 28%
DELTAPOLL SEP 4
Leave 40%
Remain 46%
Dk 14%
PANELBASE SEP 6
Leave 45%
Remain 52%
Dk 3%
— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 1, 2019
Jacob Rees-Mogg was recently asked by an LBC listener:
Do you still think the (2016) referendum is relevant considering all the new information we’ve got now?
Or whether a public vote wouldn’t just clear up the air? – All the information is out, we can make an informed decision now.
Rees-Mogg replied:
I think the problem with that is that that would overturn the result that we have already had.
Yes. Quite. I’m not sure that an informed exercise of democracy on a matter of huge historic importance is a “problem”, though.
At least, Paul, let’s give J R-M a few percent credit — he managed to tell the truth.
I seem to recall that, before the last referendum campaign got going, Remain had similar leads in the polls. Given Farage and Co’s ability to ‘persuade’, what’s not to stop a similar result happening again? Be careful what you wish for!