Is this why many “leavers” are against a People’s Vote?

The latest polls on a third referendum:

Latest 2nd EURef polls SURVATION SEP 25

Leave 45%

Remain 51%

Don't know 4% YOUGOV SEP 20

Leave 37%

Remain 46%

Wouldn't vote/dk 17 KANTAR SEP 9

Leave 34%

Remain 37%

Wouldn't vote/dk 28% DELTAPOLL SEP 4

Leave 40%

Remain 46%

Dk 14% PANELBASE SEP 6

Leave 45%

Remain 52%

Dk 3% — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 1, 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg was recently asked by an LBC listener:



Do you still think the (2016) referendum is relevant considering all the new information we’ve got now? Or whether a public vote wouldn’t just clear up the air? – All the information is out, we can make an informed decision now.

Rees-Mogg replied:

I think the problem with that is that that would overturn the result that we have already had.

Yes. Quite. I’m not sure that an informed exercise of democracy on a matter of huge historic importance is a “problem”, though.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.