Newspuppy

Johnson’s future – “Blue wall” Tory MPs targeted

By | Tue 1st February 2022 - 5:00 pm

On the i wesbsite, Richard Vaughan reports:

The Liberal Democrats are targeting Tory MPs representing the “Blue Wall” in the Southern shires demanding they submit a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson or face being “sacked by the public”.

Senior Conservatives including former Prime Minister Theresa May, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab are among 54 MPs singled out by the campaign.

The seats have been selected because Savanta ComRes polling conducted by the Lib Dems shows that a third (32 per cent) of those who voted Conservative at the last election are now less likely to support a Conservative candidate if they back Boris Johnson to be Prime Minister.

* Newshound in training. I'm sweet and full of mischief, just like my stories.

