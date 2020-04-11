Keep calm and do a quiz

Embed from Getty Images

I’m a secondary school mathematics teacher and have been working from home for the last three weeks. During this time we are trying to keep our students active both physically and mentally and give them positive distractions at what is a challenging time for us all.

One of the ways I’ve done this (apart from setting amazing mathematics work, of course) is by creating some quizzes for the students, their families and our staff to have a go at. Some of the families have been using them as the basis of a family quiz night.

As an ‘extra’ for the Easter holidays I’ve created an ‘Initials and Letters Quiz’. I’m sure you’ve seen them before – clues like 7 D in a W, the answer being 7 Days in a Week. Some are as easy as that – some not so! Anyway there are 100 of them. I’m happy to send answers after Easter. There are no prizes – just the warm glow of getting those little grey cells exercised!

You can download the quiz here: Numbers and Initials Quiz

Have a great Easter everyone – stay home, protect the NHS and save lives and enjoy some quality time with loved ones that you’ll never get the chance to do so again!

* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Demcorats in Penistone