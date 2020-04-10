Isolation diary: Commemorating

I love sacred choral music – both singing it and listening to it. For me, it’s an integral part of Christmas and Holy Week. I realise that is a bit of a niche choice, but if that’s not your cup of tea (mine’s redbush, by the way) just humour me for a few moments.

Handel’s Messiah is often performed around this time of year, especially in Wales where I spent some of my childhood. My family used to put the record on during dinner and we’d belt out the main choruses. My grandmother, who lived in Aberdare, told me that she always imagined the sheep running on the hills behind her home when she heard “All we like sheep”.

The section of The Messiah that covers the events of Holy Week ends with a huge climax in the Hallelujah chorus. Another of my Welsh grandmother’s anecdotes was about her friend who was known as Mrs Jones Hallelujah, because she sang an extra hallelujah during the electric silence just before the end of the chorus.

Back in 2016 I went to hear the first performance of Stabat Mater by James Macmillan at the Barbican. The Stabat Mater is an ancient poem in Latin about Mary, the mother of Jesus, as she stands watching her son suffering and dying on the cross. It has been set to music by many composers. I must admit it doesn’t usually attract me because, in any version, it is inevitably full of anguish, though often touched with moments of tenderness.

However I was at the Barbican on that occasion because my niece was playing violin with the Britten Sinfonia. I have been to many concerts given by that chamber orchestra simply to support her, and I have heard a number of works that I would otherwise not have considered – some astonishing, some hilarious and some indecipherable. On this occasion they were joined by The Sixteen, probably my favourite choir of all time.

So I was open to a new experience but with no specific expectations. By the end of the performance I was in tears. I can’t ever remember being so moved by a piece of music on hearing it for the first time, apart from Elgar’s Cello Concerto. It was quite extraordinary, and I was convinced I had heard a new masterpiece. Others agreed with me; the composer and performers were given a lengthy standing ovation.

In April 2018 something unprecedented happened. The Britten Sinfonia and The Sixteen were asked to perform the work in the Sistine Chapel. The performance was to be live streamed around the world and many thousands tuned in to watch it. Disappointingly the site crashed and the live feed didn’t work, but we were able to catch up with it afterwards.

James Macmillan wrote about that amazing event.

When the musicians began their final rehearsal, there was a palpable sense of delight among them at the incredibly intense acoustic in the chapel. Not for the first time I felt myself in the embrace of something beyond us. Composers and clergy, saints and sinners, ordinary and extraordinary men and women had passed through this space. The performance later was powerful and unrelenting. Under the Michelangelo frescos, including his gigantic painting of the Last Judgment, my Stabat Mater unfolded as one of the most significant spiritual moments of my life.

So, in my niche way, I was very excited to get an email from the orchestra saying that they would be streaming that historic performance again this evening.

Here is a snippet to whet your appetite:



It will be viewable via The Sixteen’s Facebook page at 7.30pm today. For me it will be the most perfect way to commemorate Good Friday.

