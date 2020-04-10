Mark Valladares

Weekend View 2×2: 10 April 2020

By | Fri 10th April 2020 - 2:56 pm

It’s the weekend, and even this column gets a lie in. Well, that’s my excuse, anyway!

2 big stories

There’s been a lot of controversy over the apparent delays in repatriating British tourists trapped overseas. But it isn’t as easy to arrange these things as you might think. Austrian Airlines have been collecting citizens from around the world, and in this interview, one of their pilots explains some of the issues encountered.

But how did we get to this at all? The Guardian has gone back to the source of the pandemic, Wuhan.

Coronavirus infections began cropping up in Wuhan in December – and reportedly as early as November – but the Chinese authorities did not inform the public that the virus could pass between humans until late January.

2 blog posts

Peter Black wants to attract our attention to one of the groups of people who always seem to profit from a crisis, hedge fund managers.

News of the multibillion-pound windfall came as Crispin Odey, the Brexit supporter who made millions betting against the pound in the run up to the EU referendum, said his fund had made its biggest monthly gain since the financial crisis.

Fraser Macpherson, on the other hand, has some advice to offer, courtesy of Dundee City Council’s Community Allotments Officer.

