Investment in transport in northern England is far behind London

Embed from Getty Images
Lets first look at those figures:
The north of England is set to receive £2,389 less per person than London on transport, according to a new study which has stoked concern that the north is “held back by government underinvestment”.
The study, by IPPR North, analysed the government’s planned infrastructure projects between now and 2033 and found that planned transport spending in the capital was set to be £3,636 per person, compared with £1,247 in the north.
Yorkshire and the Humber will receive the least of all of England’s regions at just £511 per person, followed closely by the northeast at £519 per person, while the northwest will receive £2,062 per person, according to the think tank.
Are you surprised? Well I’m not. I have never thought much of the so-called Northern Powerhouse, believing that it’s more smoke and mirrors than reality. I regularly go to Leeds and the journey is usually only about 45 minutes less than the trip to London and is about one third of the distance. The trains are squashed and it’s almost impossible to get a seat even if you have reserved one. The London train is usually comfortable and on time albeit it terribly expensive unless you have a pass, can book well in advance and can travel off peak.
As a regular visitor to London I am convinced that it is killing itself off. The commute is getting longer and longer, living accommodation is getting more and more expensive. The standard of living is getting poorer and poorer. The answer from successive governments of all political persuasions is to spend more money solving the problems of London within London. That is a strategy which is ultimately doomed to failure.
The answer to London’s problems is to reverse the continued movement of people to London and the South East by having a set of progressive policies which will encourage businesses and then employees to the North.
One of the things that encourages me that this will work is the continued reaction to people who come to Liverpool, for a conference or events at our well used Conference; Exhibition Centre and Arena. “We didn’t think that Liverpool was like this!”, they say with surprise. When I ask them what they did think there are no specific answers just a set of impressions about poverty, filth, poor employment prospects, poor environments, high crime rates etc.
Another reason that I think that things can change is the opinion of those who have already made that journey North. I called at a house last year and the resident had recently moved to our City. His mate had moved here the year before and another mate was moving here this Summer. Their house was twice the size they could have afforded in Greater London and the commute less than one third of the time. They were in Seventh Heaven (as we like to call Church Ward!)
I hope that a Lib Dem Government would indeed introduce the policy changes that would mean that the North would get its fair share of Development and capital money. The way for this to be ensured is for you poor Southerners to say, “Enough is enough, we won’t put up with these conditions any more, we want to go North and join in with the great standard of life that they already have”.
In case you are worried about Lib Dem deserts up here can I assure you that wherever you moved to there will be a Focus delivery patch available and a warm welcome from your ‘country cousins’!
* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE, Leader, Liverpool Liberal Democrats
Surely spending on transport should be decided on the business case – not on an arbitrary measure of new spending per head in a geographic region?
David Evershed – it’s kind of a paradox. Poor infrastructures (including transport) and lack of skilled workforce discourage businesses from investing in the North, which in turn leads to low tax revenues for investments and low demand for infrastructures. And the circle continues.
Guido calls this fake news as private and government investment have been conflated.
I have no idea if Guido is correct.
https://order-order.com/2019/08/19/lefty-think-tanks-transport-report-comes-off-rails/
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/759222/CCS207_CCS1118987248-001_National_Infrastructure_and_Construction_Pipeline_2018_Accessible.pdf
It is not just a matter of a business case or geography.Less than London!, not surprised. Keep it South and continue the North South divide.. It maintains the system of ‘us and them’ and perpetuates the FPTP voting plan. North West can be a target area for Tories () im Farron) plus it is rural. They can say we are putting money into the area,aren’t we good (to get votes)
Yes London could die as a place to live unless you have £2 million plus to bring with you A johnson style Singapore.
A publicity blitz should be pushed to sell the North globally to counteract the right wing media that perpetuates the wrong image (to their advantage) who are London Centric. The North does not sell itself well. That must change.
It is not only the north that suffers – the west does too. A quick look shows how relatively modest schemes such as MetroWest Phase 1 and 2 have struggled, and the cascade of 25 year old trains from the Thames Valley was hailed as a ‘major investment’.
The IPPR North makes a number of pertinent points. One of them is structural – we still have a centralised decision making process in the UK, and until that changes we still have the system where schemes have to go through a cumbersome Treasury-led process, with many of the decisions before a Minister being taken by SE based civil servants.
Beyond that is the business case process. The obsession with benefit cost ratios invariably mean schemes above a certain cost, will always struggle unless you get the critical population mass and movement. And the process creates a vicious cycle. Where significant investment has gone in, it variably creates the additional demand/future demand to warrant further investment – as seen by Thameslink, soon to be opened Crossrail, emerging Crossrail 2 etc….
I often have thought there could be major benefits of shifting entire UK government departments outside London to challenge some of the mindset. May be DfT to Newcastle or Liverpool, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to Plymouth etc.