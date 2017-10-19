Kent County Council to debate “all options” on the Customs Union today

Kent is known as the Garden of England and the Gateway to Europe.

As a County Councillor, you will rightly expect me to be proud of the place. It’s England largest county authority with 1.82m people. It has a significant economy (GDP about £37 billion in 2015). We have everything from Blue Flag beaches (where you can quite often find a Lib Dem peer swimming…) to UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Our history has been shaped by being only 17 miles by sea from continental Europe. Today it’s just 75 minutes by ferry or 35 minutes in the tunnel. So the connection with Europe is really important for us socially and economically.

About 11,000 lorries full of goods pass through Kent ports per day. That represents a lot of jobs. Jobs for the lorry drivers and ferry crews. Jobs for people who design and manufacture the imported and exported goods. Jobs for people who then use those goods to create further wealth.

When there are problems at the ports (such a strike in Calais) the whole of the county’s motorways grind to a halt, which is a big political issue in itself. Daily commutes that normally take an hour suddenly take 3 hours. Family life is hugely disrupted. It’s hell.

But, most of the time this freight that is so important to our economy passes through seamlessly. A lorry from the EU clears the port in two minutes. A lorry from outside the EU’s Customs Union takes 20 minutes.

In Kent, people are very concerned. If we leave the Customs Union and every lorry has to take 20 minutes coming through Dover (or a similar time going to over way) then we are going to have very serious problems. The Port of Dover has produced a video predicting 17 mile queues.

It is clear to Liberal Democrats that we should stay in the Single Market, and especially in the Customs Union. Numerous territories are in the Customs Union but not the EU, including our beloved Channel Islands for example. That may well be what Northern Ireland gets and 17 miles of water between us and the Continent do not make us less important than Northern Ireland, which is lucky enough to have a devolved government to speak up or it.

A majority of Kent residents voted to Leave the EU on 23 June 2016. But they were promised that trade would carry on before. This was said in the Leave leaflets through the doors. I took part in numerous local Remain/Leave debates where the Leave speakers said there was no question of trade being disrupted and there would be no customs barriers. Kent voted to Leave the EU on the basis trade would carry on as before. If we are outside the Customs Unions it can’t be the same.

Liberal Democrats are the second party on Kent County Council. As the Official Opposition, we have tabled a motion for all options to be considered. This will be debated in today’s session at County Hall. We will probably reach the motion some time in the afternoon.

I don’t know, writing the day before, which way the Conservatives will vote. But I know Liberal Democrats are on the side of the people.

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.