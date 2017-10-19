My dismay over inequality was one of the two main issues (the other poor mental health care provision) which drove me into politics in 2014. I jumped in with both feet, determined to be a voice for the voiceless and make the world a more equal place.

But here we are in 2017 and the IPPR report just out shows we are more unequal than ever. The report was commissioned by Channel 5 to mark the launch of the second series of Rich House, Poor House, which sees two families from opposite ends of the wealth divide switch places. The report shows that the wealthiest 10% of households has five times the wealth of the bottom 50%. Absolutely ridiculous, that so much wealth is disproportionately in the hands of the few.

Our Lib Dem Leader, Vince Cable, who is also a gifted economist, comments:

This report reveals just how unequally wealth in the UK is distributed. When the richest 10% of the population are almost 1,000 times wealthier than the poorest 10%, it puts the very existence of social mobility in 21st century Britain into question.

Vince goes on to say what we need to do about it:

Tackling inter-generational inequality and the growing concentration of wealth will require radical solutions, including reforms to the taxation of land, property and inheritance. Our current tax system, by focusing on income rather than wealth, facilitates the accumulation of unearned assets while punishing productive activity by individuals and businesses.

One of the most influential books I have read in recent years is the late Sir Anthony Atkinson’s last book, Inequality. Published in 2015 by Harvard University Press, Atkinson brings a life-time’s research together into a highly-regarded, peer-reviewed epic tome on how to fix inequality. His 15 proposals to limit the extent of inequality are worthy of reflection and debate. The ideas are fleshed out in detail in his book which I commend to you.

And still another report highlights the inequality in pay within our society: the Social Mobility Commission’s report on low pay has found millions of workers remain trapped in low-paid jobs.

Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson comments:

We urgently need to invest more in education, including adult learning, to improve social mobility and help people escape from poverty. Employment rules must be made fit for the 21st century, to strengthen rights and increase security for workers.

Getting rules and regulations right are key to furthering equality. It’s good to have Vince and Jo leading the way in fighting inequality, giving their voices to the voiceless.