My dismay over inequality was one of the two main issues (the other poor mental health care provision) which drove me into politics in 2014. I jumped in with both feet, determined to be a voice for the voiceless and make the world a more equal place.
But here we are in 2017 and the IPPR report just out shows we are more unequal than ever. The report was commissioned by Channel 5 to mark the launch of the second series of Rich House, Poor House, which sees two families from opposite ends of the wealth divide switch places. The report shows that the wealthiest 10% of households has five times the wealth of the bottom 50%. Absolutely ridiculous, that so much wealth is disproportionately in the hands of the few.
Our Lib Dem Leader, Vince Cable, who is also a gifted economist, comments:
This report reveals just how unequally wealth in the UK is distributed. When the richest 10% of the population are almost 1,000 times wealthier than the poorest 10%, it puts the very existence of social mobility in 21st century Britain into question.
Vince goes on to say what we need to do about it:
Tackling inter-generational inequality and the growing concentration of wealth will require radical solutions, including reforms to the taxation of land, property and inheritance.
Our current tax system, by focusing on income rather than wealth, facilitates the accumulation of unearned assets while punishing productive activity by individuals and businesses.
One of the most influential books I have read in recent years is the late Sir Anthony Atkinson’s last book, Inequality. Published in 2015 by Harvard University Press, Atkinson brings a life-time’s research together into a highly-regarded, peer-reviewed epic tome on how to fix inequality. His 15 proposals to limit the extent of inequality are worthy of reflection and debate. The ideas are fleshed out in detail in his book which I commend to you.
And still another report highlights the inequality in pay within our society: the Social Mobility Commission’s report on low pay has found millions of workers remain trapped in low-paid jobs.
Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson comments:
We urgently need to invest more in education, including adult learning, to improve social mobility and help people escape from poverty.
Employment rules must be made fit for the 21st century, to strengthen rights and increase security for workers.
Getting rules and regulations right are key to furthering equality. It’s good to have Vince and Jo leading the way in fighting inequality, giving their voices to the voiceless.
The problem is that inequality is not just a recent phenomenon that we have recently discovered, but has been increasing for most of the last 50 years. Those who simply look to the Gini coefficient, do not take into account the disproportionate importance of the mega rich.
Labour, Conservative – It hasn’t made much of a difference who has been in power. Indeed for five of the last seven years when we were in coalition with the Conservatives, inequality grew substantially in many ways. The problem we all have to face is quite stark – It isn’t that we need politicians to speak about it. What we need is politicians to *do* something about it.
Education as the key to excaping inequality? Perhaps not. A lot of low paid people will be graduates or have college qualifications, I suspect. Lack of good quality jobs stops these well-qualified people moving out of low pay. It might be that we are looking at a society in which there will be mainly two types of jobs; low paid and highly paid. Middle ranking jobs might be in the process of being removed due to economic, management and technological changes.
One way to bring low pay into a higher pay bracket could be the development of robots being incorporated into human cooperation where the care worker works in conjunction with robotics. Training people in care practices AND robotics plus basic repair and engineering could increase skills levels raise the value of the caring professions. Remember the population is getting older frailer and the birth rate world wide dropping. Either migrants WILL be needed AND/OR the skills of our future work force will have to be improved. Japan has started to look at similar ways
Which is it you are concerned about – inequality or poverty? The two are very different. We can reduce inequality by making the better off poorer ( Brexit with its damaging effect on the City will achieve this).
Liberals should be concerned about poverty as shown in the excellent quote from Jo Swinson.
Liberals must be interested in inequality as well as poverty. Failing to realise this is the biggest mistake any liberal can make, because massive inequality breeds extremism.
A lot of the so called “poverty reduction strategies” over the years, have focused on taking from the middle and giving to the poor, while ignoring the fact that the mega rich got ever richer.
The mega rich can insulate themselves from the world’s problems (global warming, international unrest etc. etc.) by owning homes and assets in many different countries and having much more than they would ever need to maintain them. Hence global warming means nicer weather on the beach or international tensions as an opportunity to sell more to the defence sector.
We now have a man who was rich enough to tweet himself into the White House, and a Conservative party run by people rich enough not to worry about Brexit, and enough in their electoral coffers to pay for whatever is needed (influence, m’learned friends, whatever) to almost destroy a rival political movement. That should be much more worrying to a liberal than anything else.