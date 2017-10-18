Liz Evans

Welsh Lib Dems’ Leadership: Liz Evans writes…We must offer a positive alternative to nationalism

By | Wed 18th October 2017 - 11:55 am

Changing our constitution is recognition of where we currently are as a Welsh party; a brave, necessary and ultimately exciting step. My name is Liz Evans, I’m a County Councillor for Ceredigion, an intrepid campaigner and committed liberal! So here we are, two Welsh speaking women from the coast and countryside of Wales; campaigning colleagues looking to be the next Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader – how amazing is that!

Be in no doubt that Welsh politics is the poorer without Welsh Liberal Democrat parliamentarians, both in the Welsh Assembly and Westminster. Yet this is the reality check. The last eighteen months has been the stuff of nightmares; four of our five Assembly members gone; talented Councillors gone and losing the seat of my close friend and colleague Mark Williams was devastating. Having ran his office for nine years the principles of liberal democracy were at the heart of everything we did.

Secretary of Education Kirsty Williams is improving and developing education in Wales and delivering on our manifesto commitments as part of the progressive agreement with Welsh Government including 20,000 new homes; prioritising links between education and industry; the establishment of a Wales Development Bank to help people set up business and grow existing businesses; extra money to help schools support teenagers with mental health problems and where mental health discrimination is ended. That’s not bad going for one Liberal Democrat in government!

I am rooted to this party and I care deeply about its future direction. I am a proud European, a  devolutionist to the core and I am ambitious for Wales. I also recognise that the Welsh Liberal Democrats have an identity problem.

We are the party of home rule, radical liberalism and social democracy. We are outward looking, British, European and truly internationalist. Yet we see a growing warmth towards nationalism in Wales and we must offer a clear, positive alternative. We are the antidote to nationalism and the champions of self determination and we need the people of Wales to know.

Our policies reflect our ambition, from health and social care; transport and setting a target of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Welsh Liberal Democrats have the exciting, progressive policies that offer fairness and opportunity. Across the UK, Liberal Democrats are campaigning against Brexit and the unquantifiable impact it will have on our lives.

Like us all, I am an expert envelope stuffer, leaflet dropper and canvasser. I understand the importance of working with our volunteers, they are at the heart of this party and a Leader must listen, respect and motivate our grassroots members because they matter. We need to start winning elections again with a clear vision and prioritising policies; with a party infrastructure which works and a no-nonsense leadership, from the bottom up, we can win! Working with the Federal party is essential yet we must also learn to row our own boat as we re-build this wonderful, bruised party. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are nothing if not resilient!

* Liz Evans is a County Councillor in Ceredigion and is a candidate for Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

One Comment

  • Mike Norman 18th Oct '17 - 12:48pm

    Hi Liz, great to see you’re up for a positive campaign, best of luck! I’d love to know your views on how we’d marry those excellent aims of championing a right to self-determination, with being a nationalist antidote. Our friends at Plaid would surely suggest that self determination and nationalism go hand in hand?

