Paul Walter

Protesting by ‘taking the knee’ during the “Star-spangled banner” – who are the patriots?

By | Wed 18th October 2017 - 10:47 am

Embed from Getty Images

This is the sixteenth and final of my posts based on a recent tour of the eastern half of the USA. I visited a number of sites relevant to African American history. To mark Black History Month I have been posting about my experiences. In this last article, I reflect on my journey and its relevance to what is going on these days in the good ol’ US of A.

Imagine the scene. Being an absolute sucker for plaques, I was dutifully reading the plaques in Court Square, Montgomery AL. I was queuing up, or should I say “in the line”, to read the Rosa Parks’ plaque there. There was a couple in front of me.

Why should we celebrate that ****?

– said the fellow in front of me, using a very strong expletive not normally wittingly unleashed on LDV readers. Neeedless to say, the man was white also. This outburst surprised me a bit. Here I was, paying great reverence to Ms Parks, having travelled 4,303 miles (as the crow flies) to do so. And here was this guy asking why we “should celebrate this ****”.

I felt like interjecting to say – “Well, I don’t see anyone forcing you to set off fireworks or crack open the champagne!” But I held my tongue – it’s not my country, after all.

That incident highlighted the great divide in America. The open wound, recently made even more open by Donald P Trump. The struggle for equal rights, pursued for decades by Colonel Shaw and the Massachusetts 54th regiment, Violet Lewis, Dred Scott, Martin Luther King, Philip Randolph, Berry Gordy, Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin etc etc and all the others whose footsteps I had traced around the USA, goes on.

Is it right that NFL players refuse to stand during the US national anthem and, instead, ‘take the knee’ in an attitude of prayer?

Here’s a little clue. When even Stevie Wonder is “taking the knee”, there’s a better than even’s chance that right is on the side of those making full use of their First Amendment rights to eschew the upright position for Francis Scott Key’s anthem.

Thank you for reading my “Journey through American history”! You can browse through all the posts in the series here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LDVUSA.
Advert

One Comment

  • Laurence Cox 18th Oct '17 - 11:11am

    Now let’s see one of the NFL team owners offering Colin Kaepernick a contract. The Packers need a new starting quarterback and he is far from being worse than the 32nd best quarterback in the NFL.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 18th Oct - 10:12pm
    There was a financial report in the Daily Telegraph on Monday stating that UK export levels had not responded to the fall in the value...
  • User AvatarDJ 18th Oct - 10:05pm
    "we don’t really have her as an AM at the moment anyway as she simply isn’t able to do much in the way of promoting...
  • User AvatarDJ 18th Oct - 9:53pm
    "Yet we see a growing warmth towards nationalism in Wales and we must offer a clear, positive alternative." I struggle with this idea, I must...
  • User AvatarJoeB 18th Oct - 9:23pm
    Press Release from Vince Cable responding to an IPPR report on inequality in wealth:- "Tackling inter-generational inequality and the growing concentration of wealth will require...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 18th Oct - 8:47pm
    David Raw and Katharine Pindar, I find myself (sometimes) looking from a different hill at things, than do you but I recognise, and admire, your...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 18th Oct - 8:31pm
    Thank you so much, Lorenzo. Your interest and support is much appreciated. Best wishes Paul