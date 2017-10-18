A journey through American history – a compendium

Over the last few weeks, I have posted up recollections from my recent tour of the eastern half of the USA. I visited a number of sites relevant to African American history. To mark Black History Month, I have been relating some of the things I saw. Here is a compendium which lists the sixteen posts in this series with links to all of them:
1. The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment
2. Philip Randolph, Civil Rights campaign leader.
3. The struggle for equal rights for students
4. A fighter for education for black women – Violet Lewis
5. The Detroit rebellion – or was it a riot?
6. The underground route to freedom for slaves
7. When Motown music united the world
8. Reminders of the unspeakable inhumanity of slavery
9. The Black slave whose bid for freedom led to civil war
10. Sumptuous Martin Luther King memorial in Washington DC
12. The First Confederacy White House
13. The bombing of Martin Luther King’s home
14. Rosa Parks – the woman who refused to budge on the bus
15. Crucible of American history in Montgomery, Alabama
16. Summing up – the NFL national anthem protests – who are the patriots?
Paul
A truly remarkable experience you had in person, the articles you provide ,conveying it, appreciated and enjoyed by those of us as interested as you in the content, who have not yet seen the places.
I believe that as a party we have many in it not known widely enough or able thus far to reach as wide as they can and shall, it takes one to know one, and I see it in you , and as a Liberal friend I have already made but not yet met.
When I have more to share of my projects soon , which is very related to the black history and that of the periods you have shown, you shall be one I look forward to doing so with.
Regards
Thank you so much, Lorenzo. Your interest and support is much appreciated.
Best wishes
Paul