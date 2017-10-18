Paul Walter

A journey through American history – a compendium

By | Wed 18th October 2017 - 10:46 am


Over the last few weeks, I have posted up recollections from my recent tour of the eastern half of the USA. I visited a number of sites relevant to African American history. To mark Black History Month, I have been relating some of the things I saw. Here is a compendium which lists the sixteen posts in this series with links to all of them:

1. The 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment

2. Philip Randolph, Civil Rights campaign leader.

3. The struggle for equal rights for students

4. A fighter for education for black women – Violet Lewis

5. The Detroit rebellion – or was it a riot?

6. The underground route to freedom for slaves

7. When Motown music united the world

8. Reminders of the unspeakable inhumanity of slavery

9. The Black slave whose bid for freedom led to civil war

10. Sumptuous Martin Luther King memorial in Washington DC

11. The Jimmy Carter museum

12. The First Confederacy White House

13. The bombing of Martin Luther King’s home

14. Rosa Parks – the woman who refused to budge on the bus

15. Crucible of American history in Montgomery, Alabama

16. Summing up – the NFL national anthem protests – who are the patriots?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LDVUSA.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 18th Oct '17 - 5:37pm

    Paul

    A truly remarkable experience you had in person, the articles you provide ,conveying it, appreciated and enjoyed by those of us as interested as you in the content, who have not yet seen the places.

    I believe that as a party we have many in it not known widely enough or able thus far to reach as wide as they can and shall, it takes one to know one, and I see it in you , and as a Liberal friend I have already made but not yet met.

    When I have more to share of my projects soon , which is very related to the black history and that of the periods you have shown, you shall be one I look forward to doing so with.

    Regards

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Walter 18th Oct - 8:31pm
    Thank you so much, Lorenzo. Your interest and support is much appreciated. Best wishes Paul
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 18th Oct - 7:25pm
    Salesmen know and politicians should know the answer to the question "What do you mean by YES?" At PMQ on 18/10/2017 a Labour MP asked...
  • User AvatarJoeB 18th Oct - 7:20pm
    On the economy at PM's questions today: PM: Government has no money of its own. It collects money in taxes from businesses and people to...
  • User AvatarPeter Wrigley 18th Oct - 6:59pm
    "We did not become the party of “I told you so” after the 2008 crash, we got stuck in to fix it." Pleas don't try...
  • User AvatarNom de Plume 18th Oct - 6:55pm
    @ Al British as an adjective is a cultural marker. It is something to be proud of. Nationalism was tried in the first half of...
  • User AvatarJ G Smid 18th Oct - 6:26pm
    David, very good article highlighting the anomalies in property ownership. It does need to point out though that property values can rise and fall -...