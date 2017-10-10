Splendid memorial to Dr Martin Luther King Junior in Washington DC

This is the tenth of my posts based on a recent tour of the eastern half of the USA. I visited a number of sites relevant to African American history. To mark Black History Month, I am relating some of the things I saw, in the order I saw them.

In Washington DC, I was lucky enough to stay in a neighbourhood where the people were extremely friendly and welcoming. But it is true that the centre of “DC”, as it is almost universally called in the States, is odd. It consists of virtually all federal buildings of some sort or another, plus a lot of monuments. In fact there are so many monuments that, after a couple of days, I had definitely reached “peak monument”.

But certainly one of the most breathtaking monuments is the Dr Martin Luther King Memorial (above). The central statue is beautifully crafted by Lei Yixin. But I was very moved by the large number of plaques bearing the eloquent and powerful words of the great man. Here’s a couple of them:

