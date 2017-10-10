Paul Walter

Splendid memorial to Dr Martin Luther King Junior in Washington DC

By | Tue 10th October 2017 - 10:47 am

This is the tenth of my posts based on a recent tour of the eastern half of the USA. I visited a number of sites relevant to African American history. To mark Black History Month, I am relating some of the things I saw, in the order I saw them.

In Washington DC, I was lucky enough to stay in a neighbourhood where the people were extremely friendly and welcoming. But it is true that the centre of “DC”, as it is almost universally called in the States, is odd. It consists of virtually all federal buildings of some sort or another, plus a lot of monuments. In fact there are so many monuments that, after a couple of days, I had definitely reached “peak monument”.

But certainly one of the most breathtaking monuments is the Dr Martin Luther King Memorial (above). The central statue is beautifully crafted by Lei Yixin. But I was very moved by the large number of plaques bearing the eloquent and powerful words of the great man. Here’s a couple of them:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in LDVUSA.
Advert

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 10th Oct '17 - 4:24pm

    The gold standard of heroism, of humanitarianism, this man, Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

    His picture is on my wall above my desk, taken from the I have a dream, speech he gave.

    My musical I am developing, on the theme of African American related history, is dedicated to him and Nelson Mandela.

    The naysayers from the far right , as with those on the far left particularly with President Kennedy, prefer to bring him down in our view of him, as flawed only, as if flaws and more are not the norm with all human beings even greater ones.

    He was and is a great and good man , and leader.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 10th Oct - 4:24pm
    The gold standard of heroism, of humanitarianism, this man, Dr Martin Luther King Jr. His picture is on my wall above my desk, taken from...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 10th Oct - 4:20pm
    Forgive my ignorance, but is this guy of any significance? I'd never heard of Pete North or LeaveHQ, though, of course, there's lot of significant...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th Oct - 3:52pm
    .... as investors demand positive returns on their invested capital. There's really only one reason for the British Government to pay interest on bonds and...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 10th Oct - 3:43pm
    Personally, I don't know whether to laugh or cry. Cry, mostly.
  • User AvatarNom de Plume 10th Oct - 3:37pm
    @Gordon Lishman I haven't read any Machiavelli for many years. I had 'The Prince' in mind. I know he wrote other works which supported republican...
  • User AvatarJoeB 10th Oct - 3:22pm
    Peter Martin, credit ratings are an important factor for all governments - fiat currency issuers or not. This is the basis on which institutional and...