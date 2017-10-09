Vince’s next speech

Vince’s conference speech had a lot of good policies and ideas, but the party is still failing to communicate a compelling vision. We are not giving enough people a good reason to vote Lib Dem at the national level, despite the gaping hole in the middle of British politics. Here is a speech Vince could give to start communicating that vision.
Building a Future for Britain*
Britain is getting poorer and weaker. This is not what we were promised. Low wage growth has seen real incomes fall and, thanks to Brexit, our economy has gone from the strongest in the G7 to the weakest in just a year. An astonishing and disturbing collapse in our fortunes.
Our country is being failed by both the Conservatives and Labour. Theresa May offers no answers. Everything she does is aimed at saving just one job – her own. Jeremy Corbyn offers no end of answers – if only we had the money to pay for them all. We don’t.
Only the Liberal Democrats are committed to Building a Future for Britain.
A Britain confident enough to play its part in the world, working in partnership with others. A Britain that’s open for business, not putting up walls to keep everyone else out. A Britain where those who put in the work reap the rewards, and those who need help receive it.
If you want a job, or a better job than you have now, the Liberal Democrats will ensure you have the access to gain the skills you need – regardless of your age or situation. We will help you to improve your life to Build a Future for Britain.
If you have a job, the Liberal Democrats will ensure it is well paid. We will tackle the scourge of the gig economy to Build a Future for Britain.
If you are in business, the Liberal Democrats will support you, help you and ensure that you can trade across the EU and more widely throughout the world to Build a Future for Britain.
And if you need support, whether through disability, illness, old age or simply bad luck, we will support you. Some people need long-term support. Others need a safety net and a leg up. We will support you, to Build a Future for Britain.
Poor productivity means that a French worker generates as much economic value by Thursday afternoon as the British worker will have at the end of the day on Friday. The Liberal Democrats will invest in skills and infrastructure to turn that around. We will keep Britain in the EU, giving businesses the confidence and certainty they need to start investing their own savings again.
A Liberal Democrat economy is a high wage economy. Businesses should not for a moment think that they will be able to rely on cheap labour to generate profits. Rather, we will expect businesses to play their part, to invest in the technology and training they will need to flourish. And we will help and support them in doing it.
This is the Liberal Democrat vision for our country. Businesses trading across the world. Highly productive, skilled employees earning higher wages. More homes, better transport links and high speed broadband for all. Properly funded education from cradle to grave. And support, treatment and care for all who need it.
Building a Future for Britain means being honest with the people of our country about how much it will cost, and how it will be paid for. Fantasy economics fails everyone.
Building a Future for Britain means working in partnership with other countries around the world, not making ourselves smaller and weaker.
We can turn our fortunes around. We can Build a Future for Britain. But we need your help. If you share our vision then help us. Join us. Work with us to build the Britain we all want to see.
* Other slogans are available. If you like this slogan, thank Richard Flowers. If you hate it, it’s all mine.
* Iain Roberts is the former leader of Stockport Liberal Democrats and Lib Dem Campaign Manager in Greater Manchester Mayoral election and for Cheadle constituency in the General Election
Well said, but it is not just Vince’s speeches that will lift this party, it is our outdated approach that needs to change, still acting like we did years ago.
Start with Conference. A good place to debate liberal ideas, but useless as far as attracting the media and general public concerned useless. One debate at Bournemouth hit the right note, the emergency debate on Universal Credit., the rest were a waste of time. Let us throw out the tired bureaucracy and bring in debates on live issues with Lib Dem Solutions.
We can start at Southport. Spend Saturday with Consultative Sessions covering the main policy areas identified by Vince, chaired by the appropriate spokespersons in that area. Follow that up with an On Line consultation for members who cannot attend, and produce draft policies for the September Conference.
That also cuts down the inordinate length of time this party takes to make policy. The world moves on whilst we count angels on pin heads.
If the media ignores us we have to make a bigger noise, and that means making use of every member. Focus Leaflets, My Councillor Web sites and social media should all be singing with the same concise voice, ways of achieving that include:
Regular Press Releases sent to every Local Party and owner of a My Councillor Web Site.
These are for use in our material and forwarding on to the local press.
Pithy comments on current issues, with Lib Dem solutions, for use in leaflets or electronic media from ALDC and our Policy unit.
Our Social Media offering is better than the Tories, but not as good as Labour. Tories have twigged this, we must up our Social Media game.
Ensure that every local Focus has at least one National Item, and that should not always be Brexit
Our Web site is better, but do not have Donate across the top of the page. Today’s news item should come first. Put it to one side like the others do.
This is in the same vein as the Building the Party for Tomorrow from Jim Williams and Mark Pack. We need to move forward with a new approach.
Good points David. By coincidence I’ve written about conferences of all the parties perhaps no longer being fit for purpose (https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/resources/party-conferences-fun-but-whats-the-point/) though you’re ahead of me in coming up with alternatives.
…………………….Jeremy Corbyn offers no end of answers – if only we had the money to pay for them all. We don’t……….
The idea of ” Highly productive, skilled employees earning higher wages. More homes, better transport links and high speed broadband for all. Properly funded education from cradle to grave. And support, treatment and care for all who need it.”…
Ref your, “Building a Future for Britain means being honest with the people of our country about how much it will cost, and how it will be paid for. Fantasy economics fails everyone.”
OK, Iain, How much will it cost?
“The Liberal Democrats will invest in skills and infrastructure to turn that around.”
I appreciate the intentions but the problems are much, much bigger than will ever be fixed by that time honoured phrase. How I wish it were that easy, but then, if it was every country would do it.
it is an absolute myth that we are short of skills. We have a shortage of high quality vacancies and far too many vacancies for low skill jobs.
Don’t believe CEOs who claim otherwise. They just want to shift their training budget onto the taxpayer. Anyone who claims a skill shortage is holding them back should be rebuffed with the response “well train someone then or raise the salary by cutting your own”.
It’s no good stuffing the gullible with qualifications even though we have millions of college lecturers who say different. “Skills” are acquired on the job, specifically for the job, and that’s where we are weak, and it is high skill opportunities that are missing.
Believe it or not, the contractor community has got to hear that politicians are desperate to be seen “doing something” (like investing in infrastructure) and are milking that as hard as they can with ludicrous and hugely expensive projects like Hinkley Point C and HS2.
“If you are in business, the Liberal Democrats will support you,”
Do you think this is the very first time this has been thought of?
We have had TECs, BusinessLinks, Enterprise Councils and all the rest. You should ask some one who has been there.
The problem is that you can’t give money to company A because companies B through Z will squeal, so they have to be given every form of assistance short of actual help. Innumerable intermediaries will leap on this (as they have for the umpteen previous attempts) and will make a fortune from gullible and desperate politicians by setting up ‘schemes’ which are useless but fleece the taxpayer.
I apologise for negativity but this oped identifies what is needed but the solutions are far more difficult to work through than this superficial “invest in skills and infrastructure”.