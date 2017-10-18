John Leech slams Manchester Council on homelessness

Labour today have an opposition day debate on Universal Credit. They are rightly calling out the huge flaws in the system and the misery its botched implementation is causing.

What’s interesting is that they now accept that the principles behind Universal Credit – as an end to the poverty trap – were sound. It is the huge cuts post 2015 when the Tories were governing on their own, and the implementation which leaves people without money for six weeks as standard which must be stopped. They raise the issue of homelessness and evictions caused by Universal Credit, too.

Unfortunately, Labour’s council in Manchester isn’t so sympathetic to homeless people. The one man opposition to Labour, our John Leech, has discovered that, rather than help people sleeping rough in the city, they are merely giving them a one way ticket away.

John dubbed them of the most right-wing in the country after discovering that they spent £10,000 on one-way tickets to ‘get rid’ of the homeless.

Following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Manchester City Council, which had 78 rough sleepers last year, admitted it had spent almost £10,000 on one-way train tickets for homeless people in the past six years.

In a stinging statement, he said:

I am utterly appalled at this revelation but unfortunately not at all surprised, it is completely typical of this council’s apathetic attitude towards homelessness. Sweep the problem under the carpet and hope no-one notices – that’s the Manchester Labour way. Manchester’s homelessness strategy should be about getting people off the streets, not just the streets of Manchester. All this is doing is shunting them from one city to another and without a strong support network in the city they are sent to, they will be left in an even worse place. Manchester Council has spent years refusing to build affordable homes, approving luxury developments, evicting and trying to sue the homeless, ignoring the rough sleepers problem and now buying them out of the city – it’s a pretty lengthy record. The country’s most right-wing Labour council has reached a whole new low.

It was claimed that the strategy was set up to help homeless people return to their families and ten councils said they had bought tickets for homeless people between 2012 and 2017, but one man told how he was bought a ticket to a city he had never been to before, saying it made him ‘feel sick.’

This is not the first time Manchester Council has been accused of ineffectively addressing the homelessness crisis in Manchester. Recent disagreements over affordable housing in the Manchester Labour group caused tensions to boil over, with Mayor Andy Burnham being forced to step in.

In 2016, Manchester Council effectively evicted and tried to sue a group of homeless people who had pitched tents in the city centre and in 2015, Richard Leese, the leader of Manchester Council, cause controversy when he wrote in a blog post that the “most likely beneficiaries [of beggars] are the nearest off-licence, drug dealer, or the mysterious people seen dropping some beggars off in the city centre and then picking them up again later in the day.”

If John wasn’t there, Manchester Labour would continue with this sort of attitude unchallenged. Let’s hope his spirited opposition will reinvigorate the Liberal Democrats in the city.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings