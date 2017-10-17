Post 2017 Northern Liberalism – Part 3

As promised, the last part (Part 1 here, part 2 here) of my foray into political analysis will look at how we move forward in an area of the UK where we kept less than deposits in June of this year. Central to this is, I believe, the strategy suggested by Mark Pack and David Howarth of creating a core vote. However, this is clearly a long-term strategy, and I want to look at the more immediate future.

It is because of our current situation that I welcome the appointment of Tim Farron as our new spokesperson for the North of England. It’s a logical place for him to be, proud as he clearly is of his Preston upbringing. I also think it is a great opportunity for Tim to get back to what he does best, rallying the troops. With all the important local elections coming up, our members really do need that drive. A good first step would be for us to denounce the Northern Powerhouse for the complete fudge that it is, and to scream it from the rooftops. Fractional funding increases in real terms does not constitute a powerhouse anywhere. We should also continue to speak out on the pointlessness of the new City Region Mayors, whose only success that I can see is to get flip-flop Burnham out of the Commons. I was very happy to hear Carl Cashman say that the first thing he would do if elected in the Liverpool City Region would be to have a referendum on his new position – because why on earth does Liverpool need three mayors?

Having mentioned Tim, I feel it is worth reiterating what is for me the defining message of his leadership, pick a ward and win it. We used to run a dozen councils in the North, but now it’s just South Lakeland. If we are to gain Parliamentary seats, we must gain council seats, it’s a very simple and uncontroversial truth. Council elections are always effected by national opinion, there’s no way around that, so we fall back on a record of local delivery, on Labour’s incompetence and the cruelty of the Conservatives. It will be an uphill battle, in some places it’ll be impossible for now. So we must focus our resources on winnable areas, not fritter them in hopeless contests. A strong organisation is also central, such as that now delivering impressive results in Sheffield. The ability of the Sheffield party to co-ordinate and focus their efforts to specific areas across the city is what made the win in Mosborough and the solid swing in Beighton last week possible.

I read an article recently which stated we should “stake it all on Brexit, live and die by it if we must”. This seems fundamentally wrong to me. As a party, we have so much more to offer than pro-Europeanism. It is certainly one of our key values, but it is not the be all and end all of who we are. Liberalism does not become any less necessary in a Britain outside the EU, in fact it will be the opposite. We did not become the party of “I told you so” after the 2008 crash, we got stuck in to fix it, we must not do that with Brexit either. This may seem contradictory, but to me there is a key difference between fighting the ill-effects of Brexit and obsessing over it to our own detriment. All polls show people are fed up with talk of Brexit, so we must also deal with the issues that they care about. That is why we must not ‘stake it all’, because we will be more needed after Brexit than we were before. So, we must have Liberal Democrats in positions where they can help our country once the calamity that is Brexit hits hard, which it will. Which brings me back to winning constituencies, which brings me back to winning council seats.

We recover in the North by winning local elections. We must be ruthlessly focussed in our efforts, because it will be a long haul. To my mind, there is no big breakthrough coming, so we must make one. So find the one, two or three wards in your council where a Liberal Democrat victory is most likely and do what we do best – pound the pavements, talk to local people and work for them. As Tim said, you can’t change people’s lives from second place.

* Ed Thornley is a member of Leeds Young Liberals, co-ordinated their campaigning in June’s General Election and is doing the same for the Leeds Council elections next year. He campaigned in Southport during the EU Referendum.