Post 2017 Northern Liberalism Part 2

A few days ago, I wrote Part 1 of this article, at the time intended to be the one and only part, but the response in comments and in person has, I feel, required a deeper look into the situation we face in the North of England post-GE2017, in particular the areas that I know well, and provide some of the more interesting case studies. Part 2 looks at the General Election of June, and Part 3 will look into how we move forward.

Southport has always been interesting, staying orange in 2015 when everyone thought it would go blue, a spot of council strength that defies logic in a town with similar demographics to Clacton. On 12th June this year, John Pugh wrote an article entitled “How we lost Southport” on this site, and I hope he will not mind me using that work as a reference point here. In it he clearly pins down the reason he believes we fell into third place – national messaging. I should at this point say that this is not a three-months-too-late national campaign bashing article, the 2017 General Election was a surprise one, fought furiously by all of us. Yet, we are now far enough away to look back with a level of objectivity. Our national messaging was quite simple – Tories want a hard Brexit, Labour can’t win anyway because of Corbyn. Simple, but not effective. It fell particularly flat in the least well-off regions of the country, the North of course.

Attacking Corbyn may well have gone down in attempts to steal votes from naturally conservative voters, but in the constituency in which I now live, Leeds North West, we found dozens of national leaflets attacking the blessed Jeremy landing on doormats in Labour-leaning areas, prompting a backlash against us. Whether the requests for this to stop were eventually listened to or not I don’t know, but they kept coming, and this has made two things clear to me. Firstly, that our national messaging wasn’t right in 2017 and secondly, and more importantly, that as a national party we do not listen enough to those who know best, in this case the campaigners and councillors on the ground, who unanimously saw these leaflets for the messaging disaster they were for the wards we were already struggling in most.

In Leeds NW, we were also hit hard by the other end of the national message. While Leeds as a city voted to Remain in 2016, the outer areas of Leeds NW went quite heavily Leave. Therefore, in Otley, Yeadon and Adel, our 2nd Referendum was political suicide from which Greg Mulholland’s personal vote could not quite save us. Greg was vilified in the party for abstaining on the triggering of Article 50, but it was the right choice politically. With a heavily remain southern half and a heavily leave northern half, Leeds NW presented a Catch 22 choice. I believe Greg punted on the fact that the remain population would vote for Labour as they always had, while Otley and the outer wards were core to his support.

Of course, hindsight is 20-20, and it is very easy for me who had no responsibility for national messaging to pick it apart. Yet we must be grown-up and look objectively at what happened in June to avoid repeating it in 2022. While I have focussed on two areas I know well here, the situation is just as likely to be completely different in other northern constituencies as it is to be similar. The North is incredibly diverse as our success there has been. Metropolitan centres like Manchester Withington, student heavy areas like Sheffield Hallam, vast Leave-voting rural seats like Berwick-upon-Tweed and Westmorland, old market towns like Chesterfield have all returned Liberal Democrats to Parliament, based upon local council successes. It is to these local veterans we must listen, who know their area better than anyone else, before we send counter-productive leaflets through doors to undo their hard work. There must be a way to work local experience into our national campaign material.

* Ed Thornley is a member of Leeds Young Liberals, co-ordinated their campaigning in June’s General Election and is doing the same for the Leeds Council elections next year. He campaigned in Southport during the EU Referendum.