Post 2017 Northern Liberalism

After 2015, half of our Parliamentary seats were in the North of England. Now it’s one of twelve, and only just. Across the North, especially in the cities, we fell back in 2017, losing Leeds North West, Sheffield Hallam and Southport. Why? Many reasons, but one stands out for me and that is a simple surge in Labour support. In both Leeds NW and Hallam, students registered and voted in greater numbers than ever before – in one Leeds NW ward, registration numbers increased by almost 20%. Even though Southport was lost to the Tories, we see that a surge in Labour support, and an unwillingness for Labour voters to vote for us tactically, pushed us into third place.

Does that mean that we are defeated in the North? Not at all. We still run South Lakeland Council, have sizeable groups in Sheffield, York and Newcastle, we hold fifteen of Southport’s twenty-one seats on Sefton Council, and we have nine councillors holding the line in Leeds, six of them in Leeds NW. It is also becoming increasingly clear, on the doorstep and anecdotally, that this Labour surge was national, not resulting from local issues. In Leeds NW, we have been cursed (or blessed) with a Labour MP who is rapidly making a bad reputation for himself in the constituency. There is a surprisingly high level of buyer’s remorse, especially for so early in the Parliament. People are saying on the doorstep “Oh I wish Greg had got in”, even from those who tell us they voted Labour in June. Facing all-out elections in May, we have begun our campaign early, fearing we would be heavily up against the wall, but so far our canvassing returns are good. Our new MP appears to have done little to steal our local government base it seems, even in polling districts that went Labour in June.

Southport is different (isn’t it always?). I have been out of the town for too long to know the intricacies, but we will be able to form a better judgement of our ability to rebuild there on 3rd November. Former MP John Pugh is standing in a council by-election on 2nd November in Dukes Ward, and I would urge everyone who can to help in whatever way they can. John, whatever his wider party controversies, was a fantastic local MP and advocate for the town, and Dukes, a usually Tory ward covering wealthy West Birkdale and the less wealthy town centre with a high European population, is in need of such Liberal representation.

We must not, of course, stop pushing. Whatever the local MP does, no matter the level of buyer’s remorse, seats in the North will not just fall back into our hands. In May, Leeds faces all-out elections with 99 seats up for grabs, though our efforts will be heavily targeted. Manchester and Newcastle face similar elections, while Barnsley, Bradford, Liverpool, Salford, Sefton and more face one-third elections. While between OxWAb and Westmorland there may for now be a sad lack of Lib Dem Parliamentarians, our council groups need as much support as they can get, to keep the door open for returning MPs for Hallam, Leeds NW, Southport, Cheadle, Hazel Grove and maybe more. While Scotland and London have become our strongest areas, Northern cities are already straining against Labour and in many cases, we are the only other option. So help where you can, this year’s locals are essential for showing how we deliver for local people. The North remembers…

* Ed Thornley is a member of Leeds Young Liberals, co-ordinated their campaigning in June’s General Election and is doing the same for the Leeds Council elections next year. He campaigned in Southport during the EU Referendum.