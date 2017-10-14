Paul Walter

Kenyan opposition leader in London: ‘New election will be as corruptly conducted as last month’s & its outcome will in no way represent will of Kenyans’

By | Sat 14th October 2017 - 2:10 pm


Raila Odinga, Kenya’s opposition party leader, spoke yesterday at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London. Mr Odinga was Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013.

Reuters reports:

(Odinga) said on Friday his withdrawal from a presidential election rerun scheduled for Oct. 26 meant the poll had been “cancelled” and there should be fresh nominations for a new vote.

Odinga said that based on a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, Kenya’s Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now had 90 days to accept new nominations following his withdrawal this week from the rerun against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta and Odinga were due to return to the polls because the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s win in an Aug. 8 election, citing procedural irregularities.

But Odinga’s withdrawal this week has thrown the country into political turmoil.

The opposition leader said he could return to the Supreme Court to seek a clarification, but if the IEBC went ahead with the Oct. 26 election it would be “in breach of the law”.

“If it goes ahead it is not an election, it is a selection,” Odinga told Reuters in an interview during a visit to London. “This must be done right in the interest of electoral democracy in our country.”

As far as we are concerned, the elections are cancelled and we expect that the IEBC will return to the process of nominations shortly,” he said.

The Daily Nation has more details including criticism by Mr Odinga of international poll observers.

Here’s an excerpt from Raila Odinga’s speech yesterday:

And here is the speech in full via the magic of Twitter:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

