Kicking off Conference: The Lib Dem Newbies Pint

By | Wed 7th September 2022 - 2:52 pm

For the first time since 2019, Autumn Conference is hoving into view, and a welcome sight it is too.  Brighton 2022 will be our first in-person Conference since Bournemouth 2019, and for many members, it will be their first experience of an in-person Conference with the Lib Dems.

Ever since 2015, the Lib Dem Newbies admins have hosted a Newbies Pint the evening before Conference, to welcome members to Conference, with a focus on welcoming new and first-time attendees.  All are welcome – as we’ve found, Newbie-ness is more a state of mind than it is a date on a membership card!

Our 2022 Newbies Pint will take place in the North Laine Brewhouse in Brighton, at 7pm on Friday the 16th of September.  A £2 entry fee will help cover the cost of the venue, and as always, we’ll donate any profits to Newbies standing for election up and down the country via the Newbies fighting fund.  We have four exciting informal speakers confirmed for the Pint, including Sarah Green and Jamie Stone, and our fab PPCs for South Cambridgeshire and Eastbourne, Pippa Heylings and Josh Babarinde.

Please use this link to book your ticket in advance to avoid disappointment on the night – on-the-night tickets will be first-come first-served.  Attendance is for Brighton Conference attendees only – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lib-dem-pint-autumn-2022-tickets-403731922047

We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Brighton- whether this is your first Conference or your fiftieth, come along for a relaxed drink of your choice, have a chat to some other attendees, and hear from our amazing speakers about what you can expect at this year’s Autumn Conference!

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Alan Jelfs
    Jamie is right. By not maintaining a continuous-at-sea deployment, any move from having the submarines at base to at sea would be seen as an escalation or a pro...
  • Peter Davies
    For the M.A.D. strategy to work, one requirement is a prime minister who appears mad enough to launch a vengeance attack killing millions of civilians. I just w...
  • Fiona
    Expanding free school meals would be a good idea IMO. I have some concerns about how to then manage the sudden absence of this service during the holidays, but ...
  • Richard David Denton
    For Lib Dems an application to re-join the EU is just plain common sense ......gradualism makes then shifty and gutless. Rejoin ought to be in the 2024 Manifest...
  • Keith Legg
    Of course, the other social science which was ignored was history. So many of the mistakes made in 1918 after the Spanish Flu were repeated, it’s incredible....