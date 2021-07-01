Mary Reid

Kirsty Williams talks about why she left front line politics

By | Thu 1st July 2021 - 3:34 pm

In an interview with ITV News Kirsty Williams, Lib Dem Senedd Member since 1999 and former Welsh Education Minister, reveals the reasons why she stood down this May.

We can’t embed the clip but you can view it here. She says:

I think for me it became increasingly more and more difficult to protect my family, not from the threats of violence that we’re talking about but the general level of abuse.

When my children were small they weren’t on social media, they didn’t have access to those things, but now it’s pretty difficult to keep them away from that. So trying to protect my family – or failing to succeed in protecting my family from some of the fallout from having a mother in political life was definitely a factor in me standing down.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Brad Barrows
    @Katharine Pindar I don’t know if intended but your second last paragraph refers to ‘everyone in Britain’ whereas your last paragraph referred to ‘Brit...
  • Katharine Pindar
    William, we already have an answer to these deep problems, without accepting either the Johnsonian 'levelling up' or the Labour focus on inequality and top-down...
  • John Marriott
    I’m getting pretty tired of the phrase ‘levelling up’. What I want to see is fairness. Just one example. Why should transport subsidies be so generous in ...
  • expats
    Levelling up, as far as this government is concerned, means less than nothing..Most of the monies for the most deprived areas ended up in the wards of Tory mins...
  • Peter Martin
    @ LWW, "Voters in England’s home counties and across Greater London, where much of our active membership and most of our target seats are now located,...