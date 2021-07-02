Breaking… Labour narrowly hold Batley and Spen

Labour have narrowly retained Batley and Spen after two bundle checks. Keir Starmer has been spared the ignominy of losing a red wall seat at a time when there is talk in his party of a leadership challenge. The majority of 323 defied the doomsayers but a 7.4% reduction in the Labour vote will still lead to continued questioning of his leadership.

The Conservatives did not make ground and lost 1.6% of the vote. George Galloway came third, the Lib Dems fourth.

The turnout was 47.6%.

Batley & Spen parliamentary by-election, result: Lab: 35.3% (-7.4)

Con: 34.4% (-1.6)

WPGB: 21.9% (+21.9)

LDem: 3.3% (-1.3)

York: 2.2% (+2.2)

UKIP: 0.4% (+0.4)

Oth: 2.5% (+2.5) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) July 2, 2021

The seat had become vacant after Labour and Co-op MP Tracy Brabin stood down after being elected Mayor of West Yorkshire. Elected for Labour last night was Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox.

This was never a seat where the Lib Dems expected to do well. Despite a hard fought campaign by Tom Gordon and his team, the Lib Dem share of the vote fell from 4.6% to 3.3%.

The prospects of George Galloway, Worker Party of Britain, had been talked up overnight. He attracted over a fifth of the vote (21.9%) and came third.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.