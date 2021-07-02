Breaking… Labour narrowly hold Batley and Spen

Labour have narrowly retained Batley and Spen after two bundle checks. Keir Starmer has been spared the ignominy of losing a red wall seat at a time when there is talk in his party of a leadership challenge. The majority of 323 defied the doomsayers but a 7.4% reduction in the Labour vote will still lead to continued questioning of his leadership.
The Conservatives did not make ground and lost 1.6% of the vote. George Galloway came third, the Lib Dems fourth.
The turnout was 47.6%.
Batley & Spen parliamentary by-election, result:
Lab: 35.3% (-7.4)
Con: 34.4% (-1.6)
WPGB: 21.9% (+21.9)
LDem: 3.3% (-1.3)
York: 2.2% (+2.2)
UKIP: 0.4% (+0.4)
Oth: 2.5% (+2.5)
Labour HOLD.
The seat had become vacant after Labour and Co-op MP Tracy Brabin stood down after being elected Mayor of West Yorkshire. Elected for Labour last night was Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox.
This was never a seat where the Lib Dems expected to do well. Despite a hard fought campaign by Tom Gordon and his team, the Lib Dem share of the vote fell from 4.6% to 3.3%.
The prospects of George Galloway, Worker Party of Britain, had been talked up overnight. He attracted over a fifth of the vote (21.9%) and came third.
Strong local candidates who can naturally attract support from other parties + local voters being fully aware of what is needed and who can actually win > formal progressive alliance? Is that the lesson we can take from last two bye-elections?
It’s not great that 56.3% voted for a corrupt Tory campaign (we’ll give investment if you vote for us and ignore your area if you don’t) or George Galloway mind.
Intriguingly the Conservatives are down 1.3% on average in the opinion polls since the Chesham and Amersham by-election – “its the Lib Dems wot won it for Labour”.
It will be a moving moment when Kim takes her seat in Parliament – near to the plaque commemorating her sister.
I hope that @David Raw is very happy today 🙂 !!!!!!!
So the Tories can’t win in the Red Wall and they can’t win in the Blue Wall…
In other news a very good local council win in the Esher and Walton constituency. Lib Dems up 18%, Tories down 4% for a Lib Dem gain off the Tories on Elmbridge council.
Most of the media comment I’ve heard so far concentrates on the narrowness of the Labour win i think more significant is the smallness of the Conservative share (34.4%) in an election they were widely predicted to win.
I think it is a fair bet that much of George Galloway’s vote, lets say two thirds, would have gone to Labour had he not intervened. That would have had the Labour vote pushing 20 000 and a substantial majority.
Our vote was derisory, though not as low as the Labour vote in Chesham Amersham (622 and 1.6%) . Clearly in both elections people have voted tactically to bring about the “progressive alliance” our leaders seem so reluctant to formalise.
@ Michael 1 Sometimes the really good people deserve to win…… and they do.
What sort of person votesv for George Galloway? This exposes my ignorance, but I find it hard to understand.
Although I do not understand it, it is becoming abundantly clear that in the UK, certainly in the USA and elsewhere that zero sum politics of cruelty has been in the ascendency.
It is a relief that Kim Leadbeater has sqeaked through, a Tory win would have helped cconsign Chesham & Amersham to the past. We do not usually applaud a lost deposit, but we can: 3.3% may have been a vital difference. I imagine that most Liberal minded voters, appalled by the cruelty of the campaign put their X for Kim Leadbeater. It is quite likely a number of the 3.3% were some who frequently vote Conservative, but have been turned off by the unpleasantness of Johnson’s cabal.
George Thomas: Both these by-election results negate the need for a progressive alliance. In C&A, voters switched from Labour and Greens to us of their own volition. In B&S, those still voting for us are most likely either hard-core Lib Dems or soft Tories, the Labour-leaning potential Lib Dem voters having switched to Labour long ago.
Thank goodness, what a relief.
Andy Boddington – is Batley & Spen a ‘red wall’ seat? The Conservatives held it before 1997.
Hartlepool, a spectacular Tory gain …Chesham and Amersham, a spectacular Lib Dem gain…Batley and Spen, a spectacular no change!