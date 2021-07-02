Breaking… Labour narrowly hold Batley and Spen

By | Fri 2nd July 2021 - 5:46 am

Labour have narrowly retained Batley and Spen after two bundle checks. Keir Starmer has been spared the ignominy of losing a red wall seat at a time when there is talk in his party of a leadership challenge. The majority of 323 defied the doomsayers but a 7.4% reduction in the Labour vote will still lead to continued questioning of his leadership.

The Conservatives did not make ground and lost 1.6% of the vote. George Galloway came third, the Lib Dems fourth.

The turnout was 47.6%.

The seat had become vacant after Labour and Co-op MP Tracy Brabin stood down after being elected Mayor of West Yorkshire. Elected for Labour last night was Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox.

This was never a seat where the Lib Dems expected to do well. Despite a hard fought campaign by Tom Gordon and his team, the Lib Dem share of the vote fell from 4.6% to 3.3%.

The prospects of George Galloway, Worker Party of Britain, had been talked up overnight. He attracted over a fifth of the vote (21.9%) and came third.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

  • George Thomas 2nd Jul '21 - 6:30am

    Strong local candidates who can naturally attract support from other parties + local voters being fully aware of what is needed and who can actually win > formal progressive alliance? Is that the lesson we can take from last two bye-elections?

    It’s not great that 56.3% voted for a corrupt Tory campaign (we’ll give investment if you vote for us and ignore your area if you don’t) or George Galloway mind.

  • Michael 1 2nd Jul '21 - 6:48am

    Intriguingly the Conservatives are down 1.3% on average in the opinion polls since the Chesham and Amersham by-election – “its the Lib Dems wot won it for Labour”.

    It will be a moving moment when Kim takes her seat in Parliament – near to the plaque commemorating her sister.

    I hope that @David Raw is very happy today 🙂 !!!!!!!

    So the Tories can’t win in the Red Wall and they can’t win in the Blue Wall…

    In other news a very good local council win in the Esher and Walton constituency. Lib Dems up 18%, Tories down 4% for a Lib Dem gain off the Tories on Elmbridge council.

    https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1410734008539836419

  • Peter Wrigley 2nd Jul '21 - 7:14am

    Most of the media comment I’ve heard so far concentrates on the narrowness of the Labour win i think more significant is the smallness of the Conservative share (34.4%) in an election they were widely predicted to win.
    I think it is a fair bet that much of George Galloway’s vote, lets say two thirds, would have gone to Labour had he not intervened. That would have had the Labour vote pushing 20 000 and a substantial majority.

    Our vote was derisory, though not as low as the Labour vote in Chesham Amersham (622 and 1.6%) . Clearly in both elections people have voted tactically to bring about the “progressive alliance” our leaders seem so reluctant to formalise.

  • David Raw 2nd Jul '21 - 7:28am

    @ Michael 1 Sometimes the really good people deserve to win…… and they do.

  • Alex Macfie 2nd Jul '21 - 7:50am

    George Thomas: Both these by-election results negate the need for a progressive alliance. In C&A, voters switched from Labour and Greens to us of their own volition. In B&S, those still voting for us are most likely either hard-core Lib Dems or soft Tories, the Labour-leaning potential Lib Dem voters having switched to Labour long ago.

  • Yeovil Yokel 2nd Jul '21 - 8:12am

    Thank goodness, what a relief.

    Andy Boddington – is Batley & Spen a ‘red wall’ seat? The Conservatives held it before 1997.

  • Geoff Reid 2nd Jul '21 - 8:18am

    Hartlepool, a spectacular Tory gain …Chesham and Amersham, a spectacular Lib Dem gain…Batley and Spen, a spectacular no change!

