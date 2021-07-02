Batley & Spen by-election – Labour win is shock but Lib Dems kept Tories out

First – huge congratulations to Kim Leadbeater. Brand new to politics, she was absolutely thrown to the wolves in this campaign, but she survived it. The fight between Labour and Galloway was bitter and divisive, the last thing this community needed. I hope that Kim will be a compassionate and healing MP and I wish her luck.
Honestly, as someone who has been campaigning and knocking on doors in this election, the result has come as a huge shock. I thought the Conservatives would walk it. Perhaps that tells you something about the areas we targeted – our locally held ward of Cleckheaton and our adjacent target of Birstall and Birkinshaw are very much Tory leaning. Our campaign focussed on keeping that local election vote with us, rather than letting it slide back to the Tories.
We weren’t entirely successful – another lost deposit, alas, and some lost vote share (though in an election where everyone lost vote share except George Galloway that shouldn’t be too troubling) – but we resisted that squeeze amazingly well, holding on to 1254 votes. We offered a clear calm alternative for those who didn’t wish to add another MP to Johnson’s total, but who were utterly fed up with years of being ignored by both their Labour MP and Labour run Kirklees Council.
And here I have a very clear message for uninformed supporters of the so called “progressive alliance.” If we hadn’t stood a candidate, as you have repeatedly demanded on Twitter, our votes would likely have piled onto the Tory total, stayed at home, or scattered to the many protest votes on the ballot paper.
Put simply, if we hadn’t stood, or if we had stood but run no campaign, the Conservatives would have won.
I know it seems baffling to many Southern Lib Dems that our vote does not simply and obediently switch to Labour as a 2nd choice, but for those of us who fight Labour, day in, day out in the North of England the reasons couldn’t be clearer.
Northern Labour simply aren’t progressive. At all. If you don’t agree then simply take a look at the photo above showing the Labour leaflet that did as much to enflame racial tensions as anything produced by Galloway and his grim, divisive campaign.
Perhaps people who have never knocked on a door north of Oxfordshire should refrain from commenting on Northern campaigns.
Am I pleased with the result? Not particularly. I always like to see Labour lose. But of course, I wouldn’t have liked to see the Tories win either. So, who did I want to win? Our brilliant Lib Dem candidate Tom Gordon, of course, even though that was never going to happen.
That’s why I’m a Liberal Democrat.
* Hannah is Lib Dem Council group leader in Barnsley
Seen a comment on Twitter expressing disappointment that c1250 people voted Lib Dem and thus risking a Tory win.
This attitude profoundly misunderstands how votes move around. Previously LD supporters may well have voted Labour but the existence of a LD candidate may have drawn votes from the Tories or disillusioned Tories that might have otherwise abstained.
The electors in Batley and Chesham worked out how to beat the Tories. Had there been a formal pact the results could have been very different.
Some people who support a progressive alliance are very naive.
Thank you to all those who helped and to Tom Gordon who flew the Liberal flag. And this article is absolutely on the money when it comes to ‘progressive politics’ (I’m a Northerner living in Twickenham now). #IAgreeWithHannah
I would like to see clearer evidence to support your assertion that the Lib Dem’s helped Labour win.
Politics is going through a realignment so that neighbourhood and social class are no longer accurate predictors of voting preference.
Furthermore, if we are honest not all Lib Dem voters are “progressive” and local LD campaigns often appeal to small c conservative attitudes.
Finally can I reiterate that a progressive alliance does not have to mean not standing a candidate, it can mean not doing any campaigning at all but still being on the ballot paper.
Credit to you Hannah and other activists for fighting the good fight and helping us to remain relevant there. Just a real pity that we lack the self-confidence to engage voters from diverse backgrounds in places like Batley. I bet out vote was holding up perfectly well during the aftermath of the Iraq war….we not now when it is clear the Labour vote is softening?
Massive thanks to Tom Gordon who has completed a triathlon of campaigns, working on three recently including standing in Batley and Spen. Pint at the conference bar awaits you when I next see you Tom. I suspect I won’t be the only one.
For northern campaigns also read South Wales campaigns.
I am sorry but I am really struggling with this spin message from the party this morning. I am not here to attack anyone but did feel a need to state how I feel about it.
I understand that for various practical reasons the party decided to stand knowing there was a risk involved. I don’t want to challenge that decision. Luckily we got away with it this time.
“Put simply, if we hadn’t stood, or if we had stood but run no campaign, the Conservatives would have won.”
Considering just how complex this election was on so many fronts I find it impossible to support this statement. If some one wants to point me to a political commentator outside of the party who thinks the same please do so. My beliefs may be wrong.
Some soft Conservatives may have voted Lib Dem. I don’t doubt this happened. Lots of voters changed party in this election. Was it really these voters above all others that won the election? Did the Lib Dems really alone win this election for Labour? Does anyone outside the party believe this? Would not at least some soft Conservatives not have just stayed at home if the party had not stood a candidate?
I understood the decision to stand – but to argue that our standing alone won the election for Labour is just without evidence or justification. It may provide a convenient story for standing but.. does it stand up to evidence?
I find it depressing that our leadership do not support a Progressive Alliance or some form of lose cooperation and that Labour do not support PR.
If anything this election shows just how complex and unpredictable elections really are, particularly with rouge candidates standing and why during the complexities of a General Election in particularly we need some form of cross party cooperation to defeat the Conservatives.
If the shoe was on the other foot and Labour had put this message out when we had only just scraped a win I am sure we would have challenged it.
>>For northern campaigns also read South Wales campaigns.
Or indeed any of those who’ve contested elections with corrupt, aggressive, authoritarian Labour in London too. Not just a northern thing …
But more generally, Hannah’s point is extremely well made. The fact that in this by-election we went out of our way to campaign only in the more Tory-leaning areas makes her point particularly clear.
I don’t think anyone’s saying that the Lib Dem campaign alone ‘won it for Labour’ but, with a majority of only c300, there’s a strong chance that absent a Lib Dem campaign, our votes would have broken more heavily for the Tories than for Labour, given the parts of the constituency they mostly came from.
Overall, the fact Labour came so close to losing was down very much to Galloway’s intervention – hard to see any of his voters otherwise voting Tory.
The Tories seriously underperformed if you take into account the Galloway vote leaking away from Labour, and the fact that the populist-leaning independent from 2019 wasn’t standing this time (likely most of his votes went Tory in the by-election).
The point is that Our Campaign was largely confined to 3 Target Wards where the fight was between us & The Tories, so yes, a lot of the Voters who went Libdem would probably have Voted Conservative in our absence.
Of course no-one outside The Libdems will say this, most other commentators try to pretend we dont exist or, failing that, that We are Labour/Tories in disguise. That isnt new or likely to change.
The Big story of this campaign is that pretty much the entire Muslim Vote went to an explicitly Faschist “Party”. The “Workers Party” campaign focused on Anti-semitism & Homophobia, the latter very much focused on The Labour Candidate.
Having called the result of this one wrongly I’m going to give up predicting any more! If I predict that Ukraine will beat England tomorrow, hopefully that will be wrong too!
So congratulations to Kim Leadbetter. Like Sarah Green last week she does seem to have discovered another apolitical way to win elections. She joined the Labour Party at the same time as she decided to stand for Parliament and was decidedly hazy when asked what the Labour Party stood for under Keir Starmer. She didn’t seem to know any more than anyone else but did promise to clarify her thoughts once elected!
However, she apparently has been listening to Theresa May who once informed us that there was no Magic Money Tree. She gives this as the reason why we can’t afford more than 1% for our nurses. I’m not sure where she thinks Rishi Sunak has found the billions, much of which has ended up with Tory supporting big business, recently.
Oh well. Things can only get better! Can’t they?
Not sure the people who voted for Galloway would have voted Labour if he hadn’t stood. In the north there seems to be a feeling of anyone but Labour amongst voters at the moment.
With an electorate of 79,373 and the new MP receiving 13,296 votes, it is hard to describe her as a “winner” when approximately 66,000 voters out of 79,000 did not vote for her.
If ever there was case for electoral reform, this is it.
It is also hard for any party to claim anything more than wishful thinking, as this article does, without much more information from those who voted and the many more who decided not to bother.