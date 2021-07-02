Batley & Spen by-election – Labour win is shock but Lib Dems kept Tories out

First – huge congratulations to Kim Leadbeater. Brand new to politics, she was absolutely thrown to the wolves in this campaign, but she survived it. The fight between Labour and Galloway was bitter and divisive, the last thing this community needed. I hope that Kim will be a compassionate and healing MP and I wish her luck.

Honestly, as someone who has been campaigning and knocking on doors in this election, the result has come as a huge shock. I thought the Conservatives would walk it. Perhaps that tells you something about the areas we targeted – our locally held ward of Cleckheaton and our adjacent target of Birstall and Birkinshaw are very much Tory leaning. Our campaign focussed on keeping that local election vote with us, rather than letting it slide back to the Tories.

We weren’t entirely successful – another lost deposit, alas, and some lost vote share (though in an election where everyone lost vote share except George Galloway that shouldn’t be too troubling) – but we resisted that squeeze amazingly well, holding on to 1254 votes. We offered a clear calm alternative for those who didn’t wish to add another MP to Johnson’s total, but who were utterly fed up with years of being ignored by both their Labour MP and Labour run Kirklees Council.

And here I have a very clear message for uninformed supporters of the so called “progressive alliance.” If we hadn’t stood a candidate, as you have repeatedly demanded on Twitter, our votes would likely have piled onto the Tory total, stayed at home, or scattered to the many protest votes on the ballot paper.

Put simply, if we hadn’t stood, or if we had stood but run no campaign, the Conservatives would have won.

I know it seems baffling to many Southern Lib Dems that our vote does not simply and obediently switch to Labour as a 2nd choice, but for those of us who fight Labour, day in, day out in the North of England the reasons couldn’t be clearer.

Northern Labour simply aren’t progressive. At all. If you don’t agree then simply take a look at the photo above showing the Labour leaflet that did as much to enflame racial tensions as anything produced by Galloway and his grim, divisive campaign.

Perhaps people who have never knocked on a door north of Oxfordshire should refrain from commenting on Northern campaigns.

Am I pleased with the result? Not particularly. I always like to see Labour lose. But of course, I wouldn’t have liked to see the Tories win either. So, who did I want to win? Our brilliant Lib Dem candidate Tom Gordon, of course, even though that was never going to happen.

That’s why I’m a Liberal Democrat.

* Hannah is Lib Dem Council group leader in Barnsley