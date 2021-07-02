NewsHound

Sarah Green on her victory in Chesham and Amersham

Fri 2nd July 2021

Our newest MP has been talking to the Guardian about her landslide victory in leafy Buckinghamshire. She told political correspondent Peter Walker that the Conservative voters in Chesham and Amersham felt ignored by the Tories. They felt they could no longer relate to Boris Johnson and the Conservative party.

The overarching theme was people feeling taken for granted, being ignored. With some people it was about Boris himself, with others the phrase was ‘snouts in a trough’. One of our canvassers heard a conversation where someone said: ‘All you need is Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number and you’re sorted.’

My impression was that this dissatisfaction with the Conservative party, and the Conservative government, had many layers to it. I think my favourite phrase – and two people said it to me – was ‘it’s just not cricket’. It’s this idea that this is not a Conservative party they associate themselves with.

Green told the newspaper that she was conscious of holding the torch for a political party that once again had been written off by many.

It’s a wonderful thing to think you’ve changed the narrative. That feels good.

The article also features quotes from Daisy Cooper and Layla Moran.

