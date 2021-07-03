Observations of an Expat: Happy Birthday CCP

There were massed choirs, bands, marching soldiers, clapping children, thousands and thousands of red and yellow balloons and a military flypast. Some 72,000 hand-picked and thoroughly vetted party members packed into Beijing’s Tianmen Square to perform a carefully choreographed warm-up act for a speech by President Xi Jinping to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Chinese Communist Party.

The main thrust of Xi’s address was that the Communist Party was now China and China was the Communist Party. The two entities have been declared indivisible. The Mandate of Heaven has fallen on the shoulders of the party’s leadership and that the only way that China can continue to develop and take its natural leading place in the world is through dogged loyalty to the diktats of the Chinese Communist Party.

And beware, warned Xi, of anyone who gets in their way. “We will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China. Anyone who tries will find themselves on a collision course with a steel wall forged by 1.4 billion people.”

The threatening passage was clearly aimed at the US and its Allies. It won the biggest cheer of the day. It was meant to.

It was preceded by a sister passage that painted a picture of a benevolent Chinese Communist Party (China) on the world stage. “We have never,” said Xi, “bullied, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.”

Rubbish. And if you want testimonies to that effect go to Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea, The Sino-Indian border, the South China Sea, the East China Sea….

The Chinese have been oppressing and subjugated other cultures and countries since The Shang Dynasty sprang into being in the Yellow River Valley roughly 3,000 years ago. Since then, a series of Emperors have claimed cultural superiority to justify an almost continuous expansion of their borders.

Xi does not call himself an emperor. He is a president, but that is mere political semantics. In the eyes of the Chinese people the mandate of heaven has fallen on his shoulders just as it did on the shoulders of the Shang’s first emperor Cheng Yang. An emperor, after all, rules over an empire. And an empire is defined as a political unit in which one country rules over others.

Possibly one reason that the Chinese Communist Party (China) does not think pf themselves in imperial or oppressive terms is that they were themselves victims of European imperialism and the Chinese Communist Party is viewed as the political antidote that saved them from the Western oppressors. Also, in pre-colonial days the Chinese saw themselves as bringing the fruits of Han-inspired Chinese civilisation to benighted barbarians. Now they convey the joys of Chinese socialism.

Another factor is that the Chinese Empire is contiguous. They weren’t global colonisers in the same way as many of the Europeans. They were expanding their borders and civilising their neighbours.

In that respect the Chinese have much in common with arch enemy America. They both claim to be anti-imperialist while having created contiguous empires. They claim that they don’t subjugate or oppress. Tell the Native Americans that. Archaeologists and Anthropologists reckon that there were 15 million Native Americans in North America when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492. At the end of the 19th century there were 385,000 consigned to wretched poverty on government reservations.

The Americans invented a name for their actions: Manifest Destiny. It was their destiny to rule the continental United States and to bring the benefits of civilisation, Christianity, democracy and capitalism to the Red savages.

Both countries are endowed with a strong self-belief backed up with success stories to justify those beliefs. The danger is that unless a political understanding can be reached which accommodates the two countries they will inevitably and violently clash. The United States already dwarfs every other country in the word in military power. Xi Jinping told his audience in Tiananmen Square that China would be able to match America’s military might by the end of the decade.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor, author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain” and Campaigns Chair for Wandsworth Lib Dems