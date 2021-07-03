A New Fair Deal for Oxfordshire

A couple months of ago, Oxfordshire changed. For the first time in 16 years, the Conservatives no longer had a majority on the County Council and instead, an alliance was formed between the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Labour Party to form an administration. We named this the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance, and I was elected the Leader of the new council.

For many years, I have been asked by voters why the opposition parties can’t work together to effect change. In the Witney by-election of 2016, Robert Courts won 45% of the vote – why, I was asked then, did Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems not get together and offer an effective and united challenge, breaking the Conservative dominance of local politics? Perhaps that might have worked, but at the time, that was not an option. But now, maybe things have started to shift.

Although around the country the Conservatives generally did well in the local elections, in some places, we saw a quiet revolution happening, and the press have only just started to pick up on this. The reason for their new interest was the brilliant Chesham and Amersham by-election result. Yet the signs that the political landscape was changing were already there – here in Oxfordshire but also in Cambridgeshire and Durham, where we also have alliances with Lib Dem leaders.

Why does this matter? Because the electorate have made it plain that while they no longer wanted the County Council to be run by the Conservatives, at the same time they did not endorse a single party to take over. They wanted us to co-operate and work together, which is where the Fair Deal Alliance comes in. This may well be the future shape of politics, both locally and nationally. The way forward for the Liberal Democrats is to recognise this and to use the power we have been handed to demonstrate what a Liberal Democrat-led administration can achieve.

I am regularly asked whether I think the three political parties can work together given that for years we have been campaigning against each other, and the answer I give is “Yes!”. It has become plain to me over the past few weeks that there is far more that unites us than divides us and we have all agreed on what our priorities will be. Absolutely top of the list is climate change and the environment. We are committed to putting decarbonisation and climate resilience at the heart of our policies, as well as tackling inequalities and supporting everyone in the County to achieve their full potential. That means better education for people of all ages, better social care for adults and children, and better infrastructure, including buses, train services and cycle routes.

In four years’ time Oxfordshire’s voters will be able to judge whether we have been able to achieve this. Meanwhile we have an exciting time ahead of us – and we are all up for the challenge!

* Liz Leffman is a West Oxfordshire District Councillor, an Oxfordshire County Councillor, and Chair of the English Party.