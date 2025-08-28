Nick Baird

Labour is playing into Farage’s hands in the immigration debate

By | Thu 28th August 2025 - 2:57 pm

Tuesday brought the announcement of Reform UK’s plans for immigration and asylum, plans which were then relentlessly platformed by the BBC and other media outlets in an exercise that felt like a day-long party political broadcast for the UK’s seventh largest party.

Even cursory examination revealed the plans to be as impractical and they were immoral, but it’s all too clear that Nigel Farage is setting the agenda on the immigration debate, and Labour’s initial response by Party Chair Ellie Reeves criticised the plans for their “lack of detail” rather than their lack of humanity. Fortunately the Liberal Democrat response from Ed Davey, Daisy Cooper and others was considerably more robust, if much less reported on.

But there is a fundamental dishonesty at the root of Reform’s policy, and it’s one that Labour is too scared to challenge. That dishonesty is encapsulated in the statement from Farage that “the only way to stop small boats crossing the English Channel is by detaining and deporting absolutely anyone who comes via that route”.

That’s simply not true. The only way to stop the boats is in fact to fulfil the Lib Dem manifesto commitment to create the currently non-existent legal routes to claim asylum, which really would remove the incentive to risk small boat crossings and destroy the people-smuggler’s business model.

Labour could do that, as could the Tories before, so why don’t they?

Currently you can normally only claim asylum once already in the UK, yet you can’t apply for a UK visa for the purpose of claiming asylum, and without a visa you can’t legally board a flight to the UK and pay an airline instead of a smuggling gang for your journey. This creates a Catch-22 that prevents legal asylum claims. Effectively it is unwritten UK policy to choke off the number of asylum claims by making it extremely difficult to make an application, requiring a high-risk journey to the UK courtesy of a criminal gang, something Labour is no more willing to admit than the Tories before them.

They could of course create legal routes and allow desperate refugees to claim asylum at British Embassies or Consulates close to whichever hell-hole they are escaping from. But they know that most asylum claims are accepted – either initially or on appeal, and that would increase the number of legal asylum seekers coming to the country.

And lets be honest, it’s not really about the legality or otherwise of the immigrants, it’s about appeasing a very vocal minority who just really don’t like foreigners from certain parts of the world. But the system as it stands gives a (thin) veil of legitimacy to racism and xenophobia by allowing them to preface all discussions about asylum seekers with the word “illegal”, and this plays into Reform’s hands and leaves them to play the “legitimate concerns” card.

As it stands, Labour’s plans to tackle small boat crossing seem no more credible than Reform’s. Unlike the Lib Dems, their 2024 Manifesto made no mention of safe and legal routes for asylum seekers, and by choosing not to make the economic and humanitarian cases for controlled immigration and a properly functional asylum system they are trying to fight on Reform’s home turf. By presenting policies and setting targets that they are unlikely to meet, Labour are playing into Farage’s hands and increasing the chances of a Reform Government in 2029.

* Nick Baird is a Lib Dem activist and Chair of the Liberal Democrats in Cheltenham.

