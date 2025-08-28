Why I’m standing for Party President

In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature (like this one) plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

Should I receive the nominations, I intend to stand for Party President.

A Truly National Party

I am a Northerner, and it matters deeply to me that our party speaks to—and for—the whole of the UK, not just privileged parts of the South. Too many communities have endured decades of chronic underfunding, leaving structural problems that demand structural solutions.

One of the clearest ways we can drive prosperity is through transport. A railway system that is reliable, punctual, and affordable should be the backbone of opportunity across the country. Transport must be a tool for growth and connection—not a barrier.

Protecting Women’s Rights

I have spent years challenging the party’s internal culture, including taking legal action over discrimination. I won my case for sex discrimination, yet the leadership failed to communicate that outcome clearly to members. Meanwhile, some of those responsible for the problems I raised remain in place, with some even seeking promotion.

We face serious governance issues. We have lost our ability to hold ourselves accountable. Justice must not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy. That is why I will push for expanded access to legal aid, ensuring that ordinary people can seek justice without fear of financial ruin.

Women fought hard for the right to vote, to be heard, and to have single-sex spaces. These rights must never be eroded—by our party or by anyone else. The Supreme Court’s ruling on this issue must be respected and implemented by all councils.

I am also deeply concerned that the party has remained silent on the Cass Review. We still have policy dating back to 2015 promoting puberty blockers for children—despite clear evidence that this is not a safe or appropriate stance. Continuing to endorse unevidenced medical treatment is indefensible. Conference has repeatedly failed to update outdated or unscientific policies. That must change.

Leadership and Fresh Perspective

The role of Party President should be about ensuring we practise what we preach: internal challenge, transparency, and accountability. Those who built and maintain the current structures cannot be the ones to deliver the radical change we need.

Our party has stagnated, in part because power has remained concentrated in the same hands for too long. Only a fresh perspective can break that cycle.

Giving a Voice to the Voiceless

Working-class communities across the country are ignored, patronised, and left behind by politics. This is fuelling a crisis of representation and risks driving unrest. We must act before it is too late.

As someone living with a chronic illness, I also know the failings of our support systems. People are expected to work, yet given little real support to do so. Instead, they are forced through degrading processes at the very moments when they need dignity and care.

I have been told I should not run for Party President because of my illness. That is precisely why I must. Our party should lead by example—showing that people with long-term conditions can not only participate but thrive. We must work with businesses to create workplaces that harness the talents of disabled people instead of writing them off.

A Party That Lives Its Values

If we are to be credible, we must live up to the standards we promote. That means applying the Equality Act correctly, providing training across all levels of the party, and establishing fair processes for escalation and conflict resolution.

We also need a more democratic conference. It must not be dominated by the leadership or executive teams. All conferences should be hybrid, with members able to participate fully via Zoom. An “Open Mic” session should be a permanent feature—ensuring grassroots voices are heard, not sidelined.

Our activists, many of them older, are the lifeblood of our party. They deserve respect, support, and care. For many, the party is a vital part of their lives, and we must never take that commitment for granted.

Rebuilding Our National Identity

Winning 72 MPs is a success, but it is not enough. Reform UK is on the rise, and our lack of a distinctive Liberal Democrat identity risks leaving us irrelevant on the national stage.

We must rediscover what it means to be liberal—and why liberal values matter. My own legal case against the party arose because individuals acted in ways entirely at odds with liberalism, misusing systems to pursue personal vendettas. That cannot continue.

Resources are finite. When disagreements arise, members must be able to disagree well. Where this is not possible, proper processes must ensure fairness, integrity, and justice.

Conclusion

Our party needs radical change, both in its culture and in its vision for the country. We must live our values, amplify grassroots voices, and provide genuine national leadership.

That is why I am standing for Party President.

* Natalie was stopped from standing as a candidate in the 2019 due to wearing a t-shirt stating ‘adult human female l’ to an internal party meeting. After receiving an excessive punishment and being unable to stand as candidate in either internal or external party elections for 10 years, After a lengthy battle Natalie took the party to court where the party admitted full liability in her sex discrimination claim.