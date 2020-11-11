Labour Progressive?

I keep hearing siren party voices yet again hankering after a “progressive alliance” against the Conservatives. I firmly agree with John Pardoe’s adage of old that “a hatred of the Conservative party is the beginning of political wisdom”, but I fear that the very idea of the Labour party being “progressive” is, frankly, risible. It is one of the besetting chimeras of Liberals to have a dream that one day the Labour party will change. No-one who has challenged Labour in its industrial fiefs will succumb to such a fanciful concept. Labour believes in hegemony and control, and it has done since its early days. Once Ramsay Macdonald had negotiated the 1903 Pact with the gullible Herbert Gladstone and established a parliamentary foothold of thirty MPs, it then pursued its myopic single party aim without deviation. It prefers to be in opposition and to lose than to share any power. There is no better example than the first Labour government of 1924 which preferred to fall and to go into the electoral wilderness than to have even a minimal co-operation with the Liberals. Even in 2010, there was no possibility of a Lib-Lab coalition once Douglas Alexander had stated that they under no circumstances would they co-operate with the Scottish Nationalists.

Even as a philosophical concept, socialism relies on economic determination and an enforced economic model. It is not pluralistic and is dedicated in practice to the end justifying the means, however politically corrupt. The years of Labour domination of Leeds City Council are an object lesson in the reality of the Labour party’s reactionary beliefs and vicious rule. I have an extensive dossier of how I was treated by Labour, not least the dirty tricks used against me at the 1987 election, quite apart from the despicable treatment of fine Council officers.

We built a radical local Liberal Party in my early days by recruiting a splendid cadre of ex-Labour progressives who had seen the party for what it was, not least after the Labour government had traduced the Kenyan Asians through the 1968 Commonwealth Immigration Act.

Labour gets away with it because lots of lovely naïve Liberals based in Surrey or Sussex only know Labour as that nice little group of intellectual socialists over in the corner that they can have a pleasant discussion with. We need to demonstrate day after day by writing, speaking, lecturing and campaigning, that we will never get progressive changes in society until we see Labour for what it is and expose it. It is fine winning parliamentary seats from the Conservatives in posh areas, but in the medium term they are electorally vulnerable as selfishness kicks in under pressure – note 2010. But winning seats from Labour can be retained if the party demonstrates powerfully that it is a far better progressive and more civilised alternative to the Conservatives. It is a long job, and there is no silver bullet, but it can be done incrementally if we show ourselves to be a better and more effective opposition to the Conservatives than Labour. That should not be difficult.

* Michael Meadowcroft has been campaigning for Liberalism for sixty-two years! He has served in just about every capacity in the party and in elected offices, including MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. He then spent twenty years working in new and emerging democracies across the world