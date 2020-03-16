Lack of humility could kill us

One of the most impressive threads I’ve seen on Twitter about Coronavirus is by Professor Francois Balloux, a computational/system biologist working on infectious diseases, who has spent five years in a world class ‘pandemic response modelling’ unit.

What solution did he offer?

He offered none, and that was what was so impressive.

He said that, after considerable study, he had failed to identify the best course of action, and wasn’t even sure there was an acceptable solution.

He thought a more severe wave of the pandemic in the winter is the most plausible scenario. He linked to the graph below of the deaths from the second wave of the spanish flu pandemic during the winter of 1918 as a warning of what this might mean.

He warned that we don’t know for sure if this pandemic will be similarly seasonal, or if infection will induce long-lasting immunity. If immunity is short-lived, that will create problems, not just for the ‘herd immunity’ approach, but also ‘flattening the curve’. This could mean that, in 18 months, when we may have a vaccine, a vaccination approach might hit problems.

He warned that, if the pandemic leads to a global economic collapse, many more will die than will be killed by the virus.

His only specific recommendation was that this be treated as a global health problem, and should be tackled with an integrated global approach.

For me, the big take-home from his thread was this: “There is no simple fix, and poorly thought-out interventions could make the situation even worse, massively so.”

In other words, if we want to save as many lives as we can, we need to learn intellectual humility.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.