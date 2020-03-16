LDV presents… Not the Spring Conference

One of our occasional commenters contacted me before the weekend, and asked if we might publish his prepared debate speech, given that he wouldn’t have a chance to make it “for real”. My first thought was, “it’ll be a bit on the long side”, which he accepted. However, it strikes me that we could do something to enable people to debate the various policy motions after a fashion, and so, today, I’m going to try a little experiment.

I will publish one of the motions due to be debated, and invite you, our readers, to “debate” it. My thoughts on how to manage this are as follows;

Publish the motion and invite responses for, and against, it. All contributions will be managed as comments and will be pre-moderated, so that I can balance the debate according to the balance of submissions. Normal debating rules will apply, with word limits for interventions, and rejection of anything off-topic, or unacceptable in terms of behaviour.

But, before I start, any suggestions that might improve this would be greatly appreciated, so do get in touch.