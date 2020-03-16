Mark Valladares

LDV presents… Not the Spring Conference

By | Mon 16th March 2020 - 7:55 am

One of our occasional commenters contacted me before the weekend, and asked if we might publish his prepared debate speech, given that he wouldn’t have a chance to make it “for real”. My first thought was, “it’ll be a bit on the long side”, which he accepted. However, it strikes me that we could do something to enable people to debate the various policy motions after a fashion, and so, today, I’m going to try a little experiment.

I will publish one of the motions due to be debated, and invite you, our readers, to “debate” it. My thoughts on how to manage this are as follows;

  1. Publish the motion and invite responses for, and against, it.
  2. All contributions will be managed as comments and will be pre-moderated, so that I can balance the debate according to the balance of submissions.
  3. Normal debating rules will apply, with word limits for interventions, and rejection of anything off-topic, or unacceptable in terms of behaviour.

But, before I start, any suggestions that might improve this would be greatly appreciated, so do get in touch.

  • Roland 16th Mar '20 - 8:30am

    Mark a good idea, I suggest to facilitate the public “debate” (*) it would be nice to have contributions labelled as being: for, against, uncertain. Also some way for people to applaud/boo, without having to stand and make a speech.

    (*) I assume this idea is to use the LDV platform to garner a wider audience and not be restricted to the members only platform.

