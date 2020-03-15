On a lighter note, a 73 year-old French book is flying off the shelves…

…the global threat of the coronavirus is sending today’s readers towards novels about epidemics in droves. Publishers around the world are reporting booming sales of books including La Peste (or The Plague by Albert Camus), as well as Stephen King’s The Stand and Dean Koontz’s “frighteningly relevant” The Eyes of Darkness, which has become the subject of conspiracy theories online owing to its prescience. …Camus’s The Plague follows the inhabitants of Oran, an Algerian town that is sealed off by quarantine as it is ravaged by bubonic plague. Penguin is rushing through a reprint of its English translation to meet demand, but said on Thursday it had sold out of stock on Amazon. The publisher added that sales in the last week of February were up by 150% on the same period in 2019. Sales of the book have tripled in Italy, reported the literary magazine ActuaLitté, putting it in the country’s top 10 bestsellers. Sales of The Plague have also risen sharply in France, according to the French books statistics website Edistat, peaking at more than 1,600 copies sold in the last week of January – an increase of around 300% on the previous year.

Yvette Huddleston in the Yorkshire Post notes about The Plague/La Peste:

It is a profound examination of the human condition, containing stark warnings about what happens if we lose sight of our common humanity while at the same time demonstrating what can be achieved through small acts of kindness and consideration when we work together as a caring community. As with all good novels, it encourages empathy, something the world needs a lot more of right now. There is another plague raging across Europe – the rise of right-wing populism, intolerance, xenophobia and racism which we must guard against. As Camus wrote in La Peste: “What’s true of all the evils in the world is true of plague as well. It helps men to rise above themselves.” Let’s hope that proves to be true.

This is personal for me. When I was seventeen, I spent two years studying “La Peste”, including writing detailed pencil margin notes in the original French text and writing endless essays about it.

I am delighted that it is undergoing a renaissance. Ultimately I found it a charming and quite cheerful book – which is surprising since nearly everyone died in the most horrible, fetid, rat-infested conditions. It is often quoted as an allegory for the Nazi occupation of France, which indeed it was. But it was also an allegory for several other things, most notably “L’absurde” or the absurd. This was more strongly featured in Camus’ book “L’Étranger” (which I also had to read – though it is mercifully short). My paraphrase of this is that basically life is pointless so we may as well enjoy what we do and are. Er…that’s it.

Forty three years after I studied the book, my abiding memory is of a character called Joseph Grand. He was a government functionary who had trouble putting things into words, and his marriage had dissolved as a result. Ultimately he volunteered to help the suffering in the city, and died himself. But he provided an element of comedy in the book. He kept popping up with his idea for a book. But he was so nervous about his choice of words that he only got as far as the first sentence. He says:

I grant you it’s easy enough to choose between a ‘but’ and an ‘and.’ It’s a bit more difficult to decide between ‘and’ and ‘then.’ But definitely the hardest thing may be to know whether one should put an ‘and’ or leave it out.

Joseph Grand was determined to make sure that the book manuscript would be perfect and would result in a potential publisher reading it and immediately jumping to his feet and declaring at the top of his voice:

Gentlemen, hats off!

This still makes me laugh 43 years later. Though, of course, the poor fellow died of the plague before even his first sentence could be seen by a publisher. That’s “L’Absurde” for you, I suppose.

By the way, I’d like to thank my French teacher, Mr Baker, whose cheerful demeanour helped me to get through this tome!

