Lock down is not the alternative to herd immunity

Some think only in what is often called binary ways, left, right, black, white, male, female, rich poor, young, old, sick, well, us, them…

I see things differently. I have often put it like this: why should the answer to that which we do not like, automatically be considered to be the opposite of it? Why does it have to be, either, or, why can’t it be neither, and something more?!

Group think is herd mentality. But that is not quite herd immunity. But herd immunity, in theory or practice, is not one thing. And the government strategy is not one thing, not even if they have presented it thus. It seems like they are making it up as they go along, even if that is not the case.

Herd immunity works best if there is a vaccine. Nearly everyone gets immunity and this is from the vaccine, and those who cannot take that vaccine, meet so few infected, because most take it, it means the virus, or disease vanishes, or becomes rare. I was one of the earlier generations , born in the latter 60’s, who gained immunity from TB. This was of particular relevance because my father had nearly been killed by TB as a youth in Italy, pre antibiotics or vaccine. He had it twice, bad, much of one lung removed then, from teenage years. TB was more or less wiped out but is back. So too measles. Polio was another success.

Herd immunity without a vaccine is complicated. Governments who are best at governance understand complicated. So too do experts. Herd immunity, without a vaccine available, needs much of the population to catch a mild version of an illness, it needs only thus to be got, by the strongest, to mean their immunity shields, by reducing the likelihood of contact, the weakest, those elderly or vulnerable, with those infected becoming less, due to little illness circulated. It is Darwinian, but at its most well intentioned could be made to work.

But it requires things by all accounts unknown now, to work, as advised by advisers, to this government. It needs to mean that all who catch it do become immune from that. But we know some have got Covid 19, twice. We know some, not in the vulnerable sections, have possible and awful permanent lung damage. We know that, but, in fact, very little about this virus. It would also need all, and that really needs to be ALL, vulnerable people to be cocooned. That means elderly, isolated, but children with conditions, also. Yet the government, and the advisers, have not put into place such a strategy at all. They have not said we should and must isolate the vulnerable. They have in a scary and chilling voice, said, we are going to lose our loved ones. They have given us the seeming impression, that they want sixty per cent of the UK population to catch this virus?!

The policy of this government and the advice , it has been given by two men we know of, is non existent in any country other than this one. It has been criticised by more experts than imaginable, in such a scenario, and many eminent in this are, of such vociferous a view, as to be hard not to hear, but are being unheard, by those pushing the policy, as is being done, by government. Professor John Ashton, Dr Richard Hatchett, Dr. Carmen Regan, Dr Jenny Vaughn, Matteo Renzi in Italy, Rory Stewart, Dr Phillip Lee, even Jeremy Hunt! All are experts, or some, knowledgeable in ways based on direct experience of health policy and governance. All are measured and moderate. None are in tune with all that we are hearing from government. There are very many others too. Social media, often the forum of the amateur and amateurism, has an absolutely furious level of input from doctors, epidemiologists, professors, NHS staff, utterly incredulous. Some of us in support are scared for our most at risk!

Lock down is not the alternative to herd immunity. There is an in between but lock down is preferable to inaction or inevitability. So called, behavioural psychology, favoured, in “nudge” mentality, persuasion rather than dictat, is not relevant. Fatigue has no place with a semi and significant initial social distance becoming prevalent, in practice. If there are no cafes, restaurants, bars, clubs, schools, colleges, theatres , flights, to go to or on, nobody can rebel or break the so called lock down as they cannot on their own do such a thing. Cromwell shut leisure down for over a decade! It does not need house arrest, it needs the sort of spirit that meant lights out, curtains drawn, in the Blitz! Most venues for leisure closed in the capital, during much of the WW2 period. It was in fact why Sir Donald Wolfit toured the UK or performed at lunch time, bringing plays to the public!

This Darwinian experiment is out of a playbook that requires us to accept much that has not previously been heard. It needs us to listen to those who as yet have not been heard. We must be convinced to adopt an approach of gaining herd immunity. It requires more than herd mentality!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.