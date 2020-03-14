Mark Pack

Thank you candidates, agents and campaign teams

By | Sat 14th March 2020 - 2:51 pm

News of the delay in this May’s local elections by a year is a sign of just how serious the coronavirus outbreak is.

It also means that for many candidates, agents and campaign teams who were gearing up for May, there’s now an unsettling vacuum in their political lives. What was going to be a peak of effort, with big impacts on the lives of people who are or aren’t elected, is now suddenly put off.

There’s also the weird situation that some councillors – along with their families – find themselves in. Those who were expecting to retire in a few weeks, sometimes after many years of voluntary public service, instead face an extra 12 months before they get to stand down.

There’s a bundle of questions about what will happen with by-elections, for example, in the next year. We don’t yet know the details.

But regardless of them, a huge thank you to everyone involved, and best of luck keeping things going for another year.

2 Comments

  • Paul Barker 14th Mar '20 - 4:45pm

    one result is that next Year virtually every Voter in The UK will get the chance to Vote on how The Government have handled The Virus & Brexit.

  • nigel hunter e 14th Mar '20 - 5:30pm

    We must still campaign both on the net ,emails,press releases. anyway we can.

