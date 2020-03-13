The Voice

Ed Davey’s coronavirus update to members

Fri 13th March 2020

Ed Davey has sent this email to party members:

Munira Wilson MP and I have just returned from a meeting at COBRA with senior officials in charge of managing the Coronavirus response.

As a party that believes in listening to experts and scientists, we continue to support the approach of the Chief Medical Officer and his team, whilst doing our job of asking reasonable questions.

Like many of you, we wanted to understand why the Government isn’t following our European neighbours – including Spain, Denmark and France – by implementing more stringent social distancing measures.

The Government must be more transparent about how they are interpreting the expert advice to gain public trust on this vital issue.

We must have clearer advice for those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus and better guidance for the care sector.

As you will know, we have decided to cancel our party conference this weekend. With vulnerable people at the front of my mind, this decision is the right one for fellow party members and for the country.

You will also have heard today that local elections taking place this May are being delayed. Thank you to all the campaigners who have been getting ready for this important set of elections. We will keep members updated on the latest advice.

Clearly this is a rapidly changing situation but I’d like to reassure you that I – and indeed all Liberal Democrat parliamentarians, along with our colleagues in local government – are doing all we can to stand up for people who might be impacted over the coming months.

In the meantime, the single most important thing we can all do is wash our hands regularly and thoroughly, and follow the advice at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus if you feel unwell.

Take care – and best wishes,

Ed Davey
Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats

PS. We’ve created a new page with information on coronavirus. You can find the most up to date advice about matters that will affect the party here: www.libdems.org.uk/covid19

