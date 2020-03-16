Johnny McDermott

‘Keep the heid!’: Dad and the Cuban missile crisis

By | Mon 16th March 2020 - 12:25 pm

May you live in interesting times. These ‘interesting times’ we find ourselves in are frightening, doubtless. My ‘boomer’ mother admitted the restrictive measures are definitely ‘weird’, even in her lifetime. I am forced to turn to memories of my father, who better remembered far darker times.

He was born around the time of the great depression, and died around the time of our great recession. It was a life marred by personal tragedy, one in which he had, I believe, almost always felt a powerless observer. He rarely spoke of being a young boy at the edges of the blitzed area of Greater Glasgow area. He only told me of seeing an effigy of Hitler burning in the local park in Halfway. Nor would he speak much of the loss of his older sister Annie, to tuberculosis, nor his mother, to cancer, during that war. Striking memories, grudgingly imparted, from one of the ‘Silent Generation’.

Many others could not be taken so seriously, for my dad knew how to tell a story. It was difficult to separate real from apocryphal. Somehow, he maintained the mystery of how he lost his hand for most of his life. The story varied depending on the age and disposition of the listener, ranging from a tiger having bitten it off (for little ones), through the rather more mundane vehicle accident (for the sceptical), with every manner of bloody dismemberment imaginable peppered in between.

His retelling of ‘where he was’ during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 stands out as amongst his very best semi-apocryphal legends. He was captivating a pair of small children in the late 90’s. My father made no secret of his struggles with mental health. He knew it would perhaps be relevant information, having seen others in our family struggle. His manic behaviour peaked during the crisis. Although his reaction was perhaps extreme, it was understandable.

The Soviet Union threatened to supply Cuba with nuclear warheads. The launch sites – built in secret – had been exposed. Such a prospect was inconceivable. President Kennedy would never allow it. If Soviet ships crossed the US naval blockade, all out nuclear war between the world’s two great superpowers seemed inevitable.

He painted a vivid picture of every day terror. In Cambuslang, not far from a recent and controversial shared nuclear weapons site, he felt he and his young family were prime targets for, at the least, agonising fallout. His sister lived in Shetland. With no sign of Khrushchev blinking, he packed up the car and drove north. Upon his arrival at their destination, he would delay the story. Build suspense. He described the type of eerie atmosphere that has covered the world in the last few days… A quiet little town, almost deserted. My father suddenly noticed activity. Men, all donned military fatigues. The roar of military vehicles. A sense of dread. What the hell was going on?

He went to ask one of the military men what was going on. Had he just arrived from Mars?! They were in heightened response. This was one of the most northern points from which to strike the Soviets. My father had driven them from the insecurity of Cambuslang straight to another most likely target, should war break out.

It was the great punch line of his self-deprecating joke. He drove his family home. To watch and wait with the rest of the world. Hopelessly disempowered. But with it came a more important lesson: there are some things that are simply beyond our control. This attitude may well inform what many of Generation X through (Millennial to) Z seem to believe is a flippant response from their Boomer parents and grandparents to coronavirus, today. I disagree. Theirs may be a spirited approach, but it is not baseless. There is experience there too. Perhaps not always direct, but informed by truly dark, interesting times. As we find ourselves cursing that proverb, wishing for a return to even the relative normality of scrutinising a bonkers Brexit, we should remember the moral of my father’s story, and one of his favourite refrains:

Keep the heid! Some things are just out of our – thoroughly washed – hands.

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFrank West 16th Mar - 12:07pm
    Should we not bring back the milk round? A delivery of vitamin C enhanced milk to every household plus say a large loaf of bread,...
  • User AvatarTCO 16th Mar - 11:48am
    @David Allen "Surely, if we keep our pubs open, we are not only providing a route for spreading infection," Yea, and so shall the Introvert...
  • User AvatarDavid-1 16th Mar - 11:42am
    Helen: There is absolutely zero evidence to support your suggestion that "the virus did start... in the US." All the research points to its point...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Mar - 11:13am
    If Camus had lived into the sixties - and added a bit of Trotskyite leanings to his anarcho-syndicalism - he could have joined U.L.S. or...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 16th Mar - 11:11am
    A particularly egregious example of a lack of intellectual humility is Dr Drew Pinsky, a celebrity who trades on his status as a trained doctor....
  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 16th Mar - 11:02am
    Paul and Yousuf: “…nowhere near as profound or important as his contemporaries like Sartre, Wittgenstein etc”. I strongly disagree. Admittedly, Sartre has a capacity for...