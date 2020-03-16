‘Keep the heid!’: Dad and the Cuban missile crisis

May you live in interesting times. These ‘interesting times’ we find ourselves in are frightening, doubtless. My ‘boomer’ mother admitted the restrictive measures are definitely ‘weird’, even in her lifetime. I am forced to turn to memories of my father, who better remembered far darker times.

He was born around the time of the great depression, and died around the time of our great recession. It was a life marred by personal tragedy, one in which he had, I believe, almost always felt a powerless observer. He rarely spoke of being a young boy at the edges of the blitzed area of Greater Glasgow area. He only told me of seeing an effigy of Hitler burning in the local park in Halfway. Nor would he speak much of the loss of his older sister Annie, to tuberculosis, nor his mother, to cancer, during that war. Striking memories, grudgingly imparted, from one of the ‘Silent Generation’.

Many others could not be taken so seriously, for my dad knew how to tell a story. It was difficult to separate real from apocryphal. Somehow, he maintained the mystery of how he lost his hand for most of his life. The story varied depending on the age and disposition of the listener, ranging from a tiger having bitten it off (for little ones), through the rather more mundane vehicle accident (for the sceptical), with every manner of bloody dismemberment imaginable peppered in between.

His retelling of ‘where he was’ during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 stands out as amongst his very best semi-apocryphal legends. He was captivating a pair of small children in the late 90’s. My father made no secret of his struggles with mental health. He knew it would perhaps be relevant information, having seen others in our family struggle. His manic behaviour peaked during the crisis. Although his reaction was perhaps extreme, it was understandable.

The Soviet Union threatened to supply Cuba with nuclear warheads. The launch sites – built in secret – had been exposed. Such a prospect was inconceivable. President Kennedy would never allow it. If Soviet ships crossed the US naval blockade, all out nuclear war between the world’s two great superpowers seemed inevitable.

He painted a vivid picture of every day terror. In Cambuslang, not far from a recent and controversial shared nuclear weapons site, he felt he and his young family were prime targets for, at the least, agonising fallout. His sister lived in Shetland. With no sign of Khrushchev blinking, he packed up the car and drove north. Upon his arrival at their destination, he would delay the story. Build suspense. He described the type of eerie atmosphere that has covered the world in the last few days… A quiet little town, almost deserted. My father suddenly noticed activity. Men, all donned military fatigues. The roar of military vehicles. A sense of dread. What the hell was going on?

He went to ask one of the military men what was going on. Had he just arrived from Mars?! They were in heightened response. This was one of the most northern points from which to strike the Soviets. My father had driven them from the insecurity of Cambuslang straight to another most likely target, should war break out.

It was the great punch line of his self-deprecating joke. He drove his family home. To watch and wait with the rest of the world. Hopelessly disempowered. But with it came a more important lesson: there are some things that are simply beyond our control. This attitude may well inform what many of Generation X through (Millennial to) Z seem to believe is a flippant response from their Boomer parents and grandparents to coronavirus, today. I disagree. Theirs may be a spirited approach, but it is not baseless. There is experience there too. Perhaps not always direct, but informed by truly dark, interesting times. As we find ourselves cursing that proverb, wishing for a return to even the relative normality of scrutinising a bonkers Brexit, we should remember the moral of my father’s story, and one of his favourite refrains:

Keep the heid! Some things are just out of our – thoroughly washed – hands.

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.