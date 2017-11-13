Launch of All Party Parliamentary Group on Land Value Capture

In July of this year ALTER floated the idea of a Progressive Alliance round Land Value Taxation and put out a call for the formation of an All Party Parliamentary Group on Land Value Tax in advance of our fringe at Bournemouth on this theme.
In a pre-budget speech in the City of London this week, Sir Vince Cable laid out Liberal Democrat proposals for tax reform including investigating the feasibility of Land Value Taxation (LVT).
He said;
Authoritative analysis of the British tax system, notably the Mirrlees Report, makes it clear that the taxation of land is the most economically efficient and rational form of taxation, the least open to evasion and avoidance and the most relevant to contemporary needs such as better utilisation of land for housing. The Lib Dems are committed as a first step to replacing business rates with site value taxation.
Sir Vince will Chair the inaugural meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Land Value Capture to be launched at Westminster next month, supported by Sir Edward Davey MP who has been active in investigating cartel-like practices and leasehold abuses in retirement homes
The 2017 Conservative manifesto included a commitment to registering all UK land and reforming land value capture as a means of funding local infrastructure. Richard Bacon MP (Conservative), who steered the Self-Build and Custom Housebuilding Bill through Parliament in 2015 will serve as Vice-Chair of the APPG. The South Norfolk MP has called for a revolution in people building their own homes as a means of fixing the broken housing system. According to Mr. Bacon, serviced plots can be sold for £55,000 (or rented out by local authorities) and a house built for between £80,000 and £160,000 dramatically reducing the costs that new households currently face.
Caroline Lucas MP (Green) who presented a private members bill in 2012 calling on the government to undertake a feasibility study into the introduction of LVT will also serve as a vice-chair.
Labour’s 2017 manifesto promised to “…review council tax and business rates and consider … land value tax, to ensure local government has sustainable funding for the long term.” Ruth Cadbury MP, who has served as part of Labour’s shadow housing team will represent the Labour party position on the groups governing committee.
The SNP conference passed a resolution in March this year backing LVT as a mainstay of Scotland’s land reform program,
ALTER is a member of the Coalition for Economic Justice. The CEJ comprises political groups, pressure groups and charities who came together in 2008 in response to the economic crisis of that year and who have continued to work together for the establishment of justice in economic affairs. The cross-party group proposes the introduction of LVT and will furnish secretariat services to the new APPG on Land Value Capture.
ALTER members interested in attending the launch of the APPG next month, can register on the ALTER website.
* Joe Bourke is an accountant and university lecturer, Chair of ALTER, Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and PPC for the Brentford and Isleworth constituency.
Why make things more complicated than they need to be? Council Tax can easily be modified to better reflect the underlying location value. SDLT, CGT and IHT can be scrapped can the revenues made up with the improved Council Tax.
That would provide a sound base from which bad taxes on output can be reduced and replaced.
Fair points, Benjamin and I think as an initial or transitional phase the extension of council tax bands to encompass a wider range of high value propeties (instead of a mansion tax) would be a pragmatic policy proposal.
However, there remains the issue of equity with Council tax which, in its present form, is a quite regressive form of taxation that increasingly falls on tenants and not Landlords.
Splitting the council tax between an LVT paid by Landlords/owners and a property services charge paid by tenants/occupiers for rubbish collection and the like (in the same way that councils assess business rates and waste disposal charges separately) may be an appropriate way of addressing this inequity in the system.
Benjamin,
Council tax can’t be reformed “simply” since it is inherently regressive. Council tax increases much faster than price, penalizing residents of low value properties. Basically it is a flat rate tax per household + a modest component proportional to property value, but capped at the top end. Try to fix that!
The problem with land tax is that it doesn’t capture the huge profits made by businesses in virtual product markets with little land needed eg Microsoft, Facebook et al. Land tax might be OK in an agricultural economy, but less so in an industrial economy where IPR counts more, and even less so in info and service economies. You can’t move land, but you can change the location of land you own. Tax, as a flow rather than as a one-off receipt, has to be on income and profits, rather than on assets.
Geoff,
economic rents derived from Land are just one (albeit the largest one) source of unearned income as this article describes https://reconstructingeconomics.com/2015/01/12/tax-economic-rent-not-productive-activity-the-conversation/
The concept of economic rent can be generalised as an unearned income and need not apply to physical land. The classical political economy of Adam Smith, David Ricardo, and Henry George belong to the late eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. It focussed particularly on land in the physical sense due to the structure of the economy, about which they wrote. Nevertheless the concept of economic rent still holds true, as the economy continues to function on the basis of property and rights, the concept of land can be broadened to include such things as radio spectrums (including commercial broadband access), mortgage lending and public underwriting/guarantees of banks that allow them to create money and so forth. This research paper from Michael Hudson is a more academic analysis of the economic issues http://michael-hudson.com/2016/08/finance-is-not-the-economy/