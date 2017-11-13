Ros Scott to run for re-election as Vice President of the ALDE Party

Two years ago, in Budapest, saw the election of six ALDE Party Vice Presidents and, after a tough nine-way contest, Baroness Ros Scott was safely elected. And, after a successful first term, she is seeking re-election.

Her manifesto spells out what she’s been up to;

chaired pre-Council meetings of liberal ministers at AGRIFISH, helping to form shared positions as part of our work to bring together liberals from across Europe

worked to get more women in politics, personally leading a fund raising campaign to support the ALDE Party’s European Women’s Academy

met with a potential new member party, helping to strengthen the ALDE Party across Europe

worked to ensure that the ALDE Party Political Projects Fund supports party development, in terms of both policymaking and activist training to support member parties

met with member parties to understand better what it is they seek from their membership

worked closely with the Individual Members to ensure close co-operation, and supported recruitment drives at Party Conferences where many new members have been signed up

chairing fringe meetings at Council and Congress

chaired a resolutions working group at Council

maintained an almost perfect record of attendance at the Bureau, Congress and Council, despite the complications that come from not being regularly based in Brussels

In her letter to Congress delegates, she writes;

If you re-elect me, I will continue to work hard as your Vice President on my key priorities of growth and co-operation, and fight for liberal values – it is only liberalism that can defeat the forces of racism and prejudice.

Voting takes place on 2 December at the ALDE Party Congress in Amsterdam, and Liberal Democrat Voice will be covering both the Election and the Congress.

* Mark Valladares is Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and Ros’s husband…