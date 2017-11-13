Ros Scott to run for re-election as Vice President of the ALDE Party

By | Mon 13th November 2017 - 6:53 pm

Two years ago, in Budapest, saw the election of six ALDE Party Vice Presidents and, after a tough nine-way contest, Baroness Ros Scott was safely elected. And, after a successful first term, she is seeking re-election.

Her manifesto spells out what she’s been up to;

  • chaired pre-Council meetings of liberal ministers at AGRIFISH, helping to form shared positions as part of our work to bring together liberals from across Europe
  • worked to get more women in politics, personally leading a fund raising campaign to support the ALDE Party’s European Women’s Academy
  • met with a potential new member party, helping to strengthen the ALDE Party across Europe
  • worked to ensure that the ALDE Party Political Projects Fund supports party development, in terms of both policymaking and activist training to support member parties
  • met with member parties to understand better what it is they seek from their membership
  • worked closely with the Individual Members to ensure close co-operation, and supported recruitment drives at Party Conferences where many new members have been signed up
  • chairing fringe meetings at Council and Congress
  • chaired a resolutions working group at Council
  • maintained an almost perfect record of attendance at the Bureau, Congress and Council, despite the complications that come from not being regularly based in Brussels

In her letter to Congress delegates, she writes;

If you re-elect me, I will continue to work hard as your Vice President on my key priorities of growth and co-operation, and fight for liberal values – it is only liberalism that can defeat the forces of racism and prejudice.

Voting takes place on 2 December at the ALDE Party Congress in Amsterdam, and Liberal Democrat Voice will be covering both the Election and the Congress.

* Mark Valladares is Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and Ros’s husband…

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Europe / International and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 13th Nov - 7:59pm
    @ Chris Burden "We should do this by following Patel’s good work" Not rose tinted ? "Minister worked as spin doctor for tobacco giant that...
  • User AvatarDavid Cooper 13th Nov - 7:03pm
    Geoff Crocker You are wrong. If land is so unnecessary for hi-tech companies, then why are land prices in Silicon Valley skyrocketing? Your statement is...
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 13th Nov - 6:53pm
    @ Richard, I'd ask Benjamin, but he's dead. But seriously, one might argue that tax is voluntary, but only if you have the ability to...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 13th Nov - 6:25pm
    @ Chris Burden Your charity does you credit, Chris. "Fare thee well Nick. You deployed great skill in our cause. Despite the damage at representational...
  • User AvatarJoeB 13th Nov - 6:21pm
    Geoff, economic rents derived from Land are just one (albeit the largest one) source of unearned income as this article describes https://reconstructingeconomics.com/2015/01/12/tax-economic-rent-not-productive-activity-the-conversation/ The concept of...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 13th Nov - 5:57pm
    Frankie, do you think we as a party would do better to support Personal Training Accounts for employees, guaranteeing up to say 150 hours taken...