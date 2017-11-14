Marguerita Morton

Britain’s Forgotten Army

By | Tue 14th November 2017 - 8:48 am

I felt very privileged to be asked to represent the Chinese Lib Dems at this historic centenary of the arrival of the Chinese Labour Corps on the Western Front of WWI. The story was made more poignant by the fact that they did not know they were being sent into a theatre of the most devastating war of the 20th century. I was particularly saddened to hear the stories from some of the descendants that these men were not appreciated even at the time of their hard labours and continued to this very day.


Luckily, through the records, diaries, and photographs of people of British Chinese descent, we have come to know their stories. We are extremely grateful to the Western Front Association who have given honour back to these Chinese labourers because they need to be commended for their bravery in coming to a distant land to work in such harsh, dangerous conditions.

I feel great pride that the Chinese can be remembered for something heroic. We can all be proud that we are able to take such a prominent role in British society and be recognised for our talents such as the Arts, Literature, Academia. Law, Medicine, Science as well as Commerce.

This will be the first of many years of recognition by Britain with regard to what the Chinese have done to preserve freedom and democracy in this country.

As an adopted child of a British father and a Chinese mother, I have never known my roots. The story of Chinese orphans is centuries old as there has been a tradition of children being brought up by adoptive parents for all sorts of reasons. It leaves one with a sense of not belonging to either one or the other society. However, with a growing cadre of Sino British citizens now living here and the gradual realisation of Chinese history and achievements, I feel that our time has come.

* Marguerita Morton is a former Councillor of Tunbridge Wells, Secretary to Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats and member of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 14th Nov - 9:07am
    Marguerita, I'm so pleased that you have highlighted this. Britain certainly exploited the Chinese Labourers and I attach a brief video about them. Chinese Labour...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 14th Nov - 8:50am
    What on earth is going on with LDV ? Within a couple of days we have had main articles praising a) Priti Patel, and b)...
  • User AvatarJeff 14th Nov - 8:46am
    Much the best way to help people in developing countries is to eliminate tariff barriers. This would also benefit UK consumers by reducing prices and...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Nov - 8:26am
    @ Michael BG, The lending model you describe is known as the "loanable funds theory". It all sounds superficially plausible enough but it doesn't work...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 14th Nov - 8:22am
    Keith, of course when you only consider freedom of movement as an individual choice, it is easy. However, that only considers liberty, just one of...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 14th Nov - 8:01am
    Catherine, there is a big difference: What you call hard remain is neither mainstream, nor could it have been brought about by a UK government....